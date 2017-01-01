Stats: Geoffrey Boycott: The original English grafter

An analysis of one of England cricket's greatest servants; Yorkshireman Geoffrey Boycott.

by Himank Bhanot Analysis 01 Jan 2017, 16:31 IST

Boycott was known for his ability to stay in the crease for a long time

It was billed as the battle for cricket supremacy, West Indies opted to bat in the 1st test of the 1995 Frank Worrell trophy at Bridgetown, Barbados. Pal Reifel and Brendan Julien quickly tore into the West Indian top order, which was by then only a pale shadow of what it had been a decade ago; think of comparing Sherwin Campbell and Stuart Williams with Greenidge and Haynes and you’ll get what I’m talking about.

A 10-3 reading at the scoreboard brought two undeniable, and probably the last, bajan geniuses together in Brian Lara and Carl Hooper. From then on till lunch, the Australian bowlers were brought to eye level courtesy some brutal, yet handsome, shots all over the park. Two of the most gifted modern day batsmen were trying to salvage the fortunes of their once mighty kingdom. The counter-attack was not enough, and West Indies went down in the match and the series to officially pass the mantle of dominance to Australia.

Brian Lara and Carl Hooper’s talents were almost equal in their measure, yet still they yielded contrasting results. They were dismissed at scores of 65 and 60 respectively and while Lara would go on to register monumental scores over his career, Hooper continued to disappoint when he looked the most promising. When in full flow, Hooper’s fans were not just exasperated by the exercise of his gifts but they were equally fearful of him losing his wicket all too softly in the midst of it.

Although a serious re-assessment of his numbers is required to gauge his true stature, Hooper nonetheless makes you wish that his numbers were as great as Lara’s or Richards’, thus leaving out the scope for any justifications.

Hooper’s tale often brings other players to mind (the casual, languid style of David Gower and Rohit Sharma often gives the impression of talent sans application) and is one end of the spectrum. At the other end, are cricketers who make up for a lack of general skill by showing unwavering dedication. In the case of Yorkshireman Geoffrey Boycott, the dedication came at the cost of almost everything else in life. A keen student of the game from an early age, Boycott was not a prodigiously talented kid as were other great English batsmen before him. But if there was one thing evident at that age, it was his absolute dedication to batting.

This often came at the expense of his personality which did not open out to anyone or anything apart from a singular ambition to be a top batsman. His tale, of a player regarded as a run of the mill talent to becoming the most prolific run scorer in Tests is a lesson in rewards that hard work can reap.

Boycott played for England in 108 Tests, of which England won 35 and lost only 20 (W/L Ratio: 1.75). Post his retirement in 1982 till 31 Dec 1999, England played 188 matches, won 42 and lost 75 (W/L Ratio: .56). For a man who earned detractors everywhere he stepped foot, this is a fitting portrait of his value to his team; a solid, uncompromising opening batsman who made sure that wickets did not fall in heaps when he was at the crease.

People who were busy howling about his ‘rude’ demeanour, were ruing his absence after his retirement. How did Boycott’s career pan out, and how does it compare with his contemporaries and others?

Boycott’s career can be divided into two parts, from his debut in 1964 to 1970, and from 1970 onwards till his retirement in 1982. Boycott enjoyed a stupendous series in Australia in 1970/71, scoring 657 runs at 93.85, and from here his numbers started to progress from impressive to being stellar. In the last 12 years of his career, Boycott averaged 50.50, scoring 16 of his 22 test centuries.

Boycott in action at Lord's

This included a three year period from 1974 to 1977 when he made himself unavailable for national selection owing to differences at the appointment at Mike Denness being made the England captain and his own commitment to reviving Yorkshire’s dwindling fortunes in the County Championship.



Matches Inns n.o. Runs Avg 100s 50s 4 Jun 1964 - 21 Aug 1969 41 70 9 2609 42.77 6 13 27 Nov 1970 - 1 Jan 1982 67 123 14 5505 50.50 16 29 Overall 108 193 23 8114 47.73 22 42

Table 1: Boycott Career Split

During his peak from 1970 to 1982, Boycott’s numbers stood up well against the numbers of his contemporaries. Boycott’s run tally (5505) is exceeded only by Sunil Gavaskar and Greg Chappell whereas his average is also bettered only by Viv Richards, Sunil Gavaskar and Greg Chappell. This period also included his triumphant 100th first-class century at Headingley vs Australia in 1977.



Player Mat Inns NO Runs Ave 100 50 Viv Richards 45 70 4 3971 60.16 13 16 Sunil Gavaskar 73 131 9 6630 54.34 24 29 Greg Chappell 71 126 15 5976 53.83 19 28 Geoff Boycott 67 123 14 5505 50.50 16 29 Dennis Amiss 45 80 9 3487 49.11 11 11 Ian Chappell 44 82 6 3578 47.07 10 18 Roy Fredericks 49 90 7 3809 45.89 8 22

Table 2: Top batsmen from Nov’70 – Jan’82



Even almost 35 years after his retirement, Geoff Boycott is placed 5th on the list of highest scoring opening batsmen. It would give him some happiness to find a fellow Englishman (Cook) at the top of the tree here. But it is a testament to his achievements that even after 35 years, it has been surpassed only by a few batsmen.

Player Mat Inns NO Runs Ave 100 50 Alastair Cook 133 240 13 10430 45.94 28 51 Sunil Gavaskar 119 203 12 9607 50.29 33 42 Graeme Smith 114 196 12 9030 49.07 27 36 Matthew Hayden 103 184 14 8625 50.73 30 29 Virender Sehwag 99 170 6 8207 50.04 22 30 Geoff Boycott 107 191 23 8091 48.16 22 42 Graham Gooch 100 184 6 7811 43.88 18 41 Mark Taylor 104 186 13 7525 43.49 19 40 Gordon Greenidge 107 182 16 7488 45.1 19 34 Michael Atherton 108 197 6 7476 39.14 16 45 Desmond Haynes 116 201 25 7472 42.45 18 39 Chris Gayle 99 173 10 7028 43.11 15 36

Table 3: Highest scoring Opening Batsmen (Qual – 7000 runs)

What is amazing about this phase of his career is that he scored all these runs after having crossed the age of 30; Boycott is the 5th highest run scorer after the age of 30 amongst English batsmen, and the 3rd ranked opening batsmen overall. What’s even more fascinating are the runs he scored after the age of 35. Only Graham Gooch, Misbah-ul-Haq and Sachin Tendulkar have scored more runs than Boycott’s 3535.

Player Mat Inns NO Runs Ave 100 50 Graham Gooch 52 96 2 4563 48.54 12 21 Misbah Ul Haq 59 105 16 4182 46.98 8 35 Sachin Tendulkar 53 91 8 4139 49.86 12 19 Geoff Boycott 45 83 9 3535 47.77 10 16 Rahul Dravid 47 85 8 3493 45.36 12 13 Alec Stewart 58 101 12 3310 37.19 5 18 Shiv Chanderpaul 43 74 17 3291 57.73 9 14 Younis Khan 35 67 7 3224 53.73 13 6 Patsy Hendren 44 69 9 3189 53.15 7 18

Table 4: Most runs after the age of 35

Being an opening batsmen gave Boycott the opportunity to score in partnerships (even though some would claim that he batted in utter disregard of his partner). During his career, Boycott was involved in 47 century partnerships which was an English record at that time. Even today, only two other batsmen have surpassed this figure - Alastair Cook and Ian Bell.

Batsman No. of century Partnerships Alastair Cook 72 Ian Bell 51 Geoff Boycott 47 Pietersen 46 Colin Cowdrey 42 Len Hutton 41 Andrew Strauss 41 Graham Gooch 41 David Gower 38 Alec Stewart 37

Table 5: Century partnerships by England batsmen

Throughout his career, Boycott returned favourable numbers against all opposition, another hallmark of his consistency. But appropriately, it is against Australia that his record is the most ominous. Boycott’s overall tally of 2945 runs is only bettered by Jack Hobbs and David Gower on the all-time list, and taking a cut off of 2000 runs into account, his average (47.50) is placed sixth.

Those are not bad given the names that follow him on the list. His centuries (7) are also bettered by Jack Hobbs, Wally Hammond and Herbert Sutcliffe (all pre-war batsmen).

If we consider batsmen who made their debut post-1946, Boycott emerges only behind Gower as the most prolific post-war England Ashes batsman, his average is also 3rd best after Ken Barrington and John Edrich.



Player Mat Inns Runs Average 100 50 Herbert Sutcliffe 27 46 2741 66.85 8 16 Ken Barrington 23 39 2111 63.96 5 13 Len Hutton 27 49 2428 56.46 5 14 Jack Hobbs 41 71 3636 54.26 12 15 Wally Hammond 33 58 2852 51.85 9 7 John Edrich 32 57 2644 48.96 7 13 Geoff Boycott 38 71 2945 47.5 7 14 Kevin Pietersen 27 50 2158 44.95 4 13 David Gower 42 77 3269 44.78 9 12 Alastair Cook 30 55 2117 39.2 4 11 Colin Cowdrey 43 75 2433 34.26 5 11 Graham Gooch 42 79 2632 33.31 4 16

Table 6: England batsmen vs Australia (Qual-2000 runs)

I made a mention of Boycott's magnificent performance vs Australia in 1970/71, the series where his transition to being considered a world class batsman began. His tally of 657 runs in that series remains the 6th highest aggregated by an England opener against any opposition. Needless to say, England won that series and it effectively ended Bill Lawry’s career both as a captain and a player.

Batsman Opposition Mat Inns NO Runs Ave 100 50 Alastair Cook Australia (2010/11) 5 7 1 766 127.66 3 2 Graham Gooch India (1990) 3 6 0 752 125.33 3 2 Herbert Sutcliffe Australia (1924/25) 5 8 0 701 87.62 4 2 Dennis Amiss West Indies (1973/74) 5 9 1 663 82.87 3 0 Jack Hobbs Australia (1911/12) 5 9 1 662 82.75 3 1 Geoff Boycott Australia (1970/71) 5 10 3 657 93.85 2 5 Andrew Strauss South Africa (2004/05) 5 10 1 656 72.88 3 1 Len Hutton West Indies (1953/54) 5 7 0 647 92.42 2 3 Michael Vaughan Australia (2002/03) 5 10 0 633 63.3 3 0 Michael Vaughan India (2002) 4 7 1 615 102.5 3 1

Table 7: Most runs in a series by England opener



Boycott, given his pugnacious attitude, fittingly also mastered the toughest ask for a batsman in Test cricket. Many a great name (Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara to name a few) performed mediocrely in the 4th Innings of a Test match. Boycott had no such problems; for batsmen who scored more than 1000 runs in the 4th innings of a Test, Boycott’s average is the highest, followed very closely by the man who overtook his runs tally in 1983, Sunil Gavaskar.

Player Mat Inns Runs Ave 100 50 Geoff Boycott 36 34 1234 58.76 3 7 Sunil Gavaskar 34 33 1398 58.25 4 8 Younis Khan 44 37 1441 55.42 5 6 Gordon Greenidge 41 38 1383 53.19 3 6 Graeme Smith 42 41 1611 51.96 4 9 Ricky Ponting 56 43 1462 50.41 4 6 Matthew Hayden 39 39 1287 49.5 1 9 Graham Gooch 30 29 1121 44.84 3 5 Desmond Haynes 45 45 1092 43.68 2 4

Table 8: Most runs in 4th Innings

Young cricket fans of my generation have only known Geoffrey Boycott as a logical, straight talking commentator who calls it as he sees it. His batsmanship too was pretty much a reflection of his own personality; a no-nonsense, performance-obsessed exercise.

While his record is well known, what is not is how hard he worked on his limited abilities to get there. Dicky Bird once said in an interview that Geoffrey Boycott is perhaps the greatest self-made cricketer the world has ever seen. Boycott’s story has a lot to teach about the value of hard work and his numbers are perhaps the most emphatic output of that rare virtue.