Stats: Geoffrey Boycott: The original English grafter
An analysis of one of England cricket's greatest servants; Yorkshireman Geoffrey Boycott.
It was billed as the battle for cricket supremacy, West Indies opted to bat in the 1st test of the 1995 Frank Worrell trophy at Bridgetown, Barbados. Pal Reifel and Brendan Julien quickly tore into the West Indian top order, which was by then only a pale shadow of what it had been a decade ago; think of comparing Sherwin Campbell and Stuart Williams with Greenidge and Haynes and you’ll get what I’m talking about.
A 10-3 reading at the scoreboard brought two undeniable, and probably the last, bajan geniuses together in Brian Lara and Carl Hooper. From then on till lunch, the Australian bowlers were brought to eye level courtesy some brutal, yet handsome, shots all over the park. Two of the most gifted modern day batsmen were trying to salvage the fortunes of their once mighty kingdom. The counter-attack was not enough, and West Indies went down in the match and the series to officially pass the mantle of dominance to Australia.
Brian Lara and Carl Hooper’s talents were almost equal in their measure, yet still they yielded contrasting results. They were dismissed at scores of 65 and 60 respectively and while Lara would go on to register monumental scores over his career, Hooper continued to disappoint when he looked the most promising. When in full flow, Hooper’s fans were not just exasperated by the exercise of his gifts but they were equally fearful of him losing his wicket all too softly in the midst of it.
Although a serious re-assessment of his numbers is required to gauge his true stature, Hooper nonetheless makes you wish that his numbers were as great as Lara’s or Richards’, thus leaving out the scope for any justifications.
Hooper’s tale often brings other players to mind (the casual, languid style of David Gower and Rohit Sharma often gives the impression of talent sans application) and is one end of the spectrum. At the other end, are cricketers who make up for a lack of general skill by showing unwavering dedication. In the case of Yorkshireman Geoffrey Boycott, the dedication came at the cost of almost everything else in life. A keen student of the game from an early age, Boycott was not a prodigiously talented kid as were other great English batsmen before him. But if there was one thing evident at that age, it was his absolute dedication to batting.
This often came at the expense of his personality which did not open out to anyone or anything apart from a singular ambition to be a top batsman. His tale, of a player regarded as a run of the mill talent to becoming the most prolific run scorer in Tests is a lesson in rewards that hard work can reap.
Boycott played for England in 108 Tests, of which England won 35 and lost only 20 (W/L Ratio: 1.75). Post his retirement in 1982 till 31 Dec 1999, England played 188 matches, won 42 and lost 75 (W/L Ratio: .56). For a man who earned detractors everywhere he stepped foot, this is a fitting portrait of his value to his team; a solid, uncompromising opening batsman who made sure that wickets did not fall in heaps when he was at the crease.
People who were busy howling about his ‘rude’ demeanour, were ruing his absence after his retirement. How did Boycott’s career pan out, and how does it compare with his contemporaries and others?
Boycott’s career can be divided into two parts, from his debut in 1964 to 1970, and from 1970 onwards till his retirement in 1982. Boycott enjoyed a stupendous series in Australia in 1970/71, scoring 657 runs at 93.85, and from here his numbers started to progress from impressive to being stellar. In the last 12 years of his career, Boycott averaged 50.50, scoring 16 of his 22 test centuries.
This included a three year period from 1974 to 1977 when he made himself unavailable for national selection owing to differences at the appointment at Mike Denness being made the England captain and his own commitment to reviving Yorkshire’s dwindling fortunes in the County Championship.
Matches
Inns
n.o.
Runs
Avg
100s
50s
4 Jun 1964 - 21 Aug 1969
41
70
9
2609
42.77
6
13
27 Nov 1970 - 1 Jan 1982
67
123
14
5505
50.50
16
29
Overall
108
193
23
8114
47.73
22
42
Table 1: Boycott Career Split
During his peak from 1970 to 1982, Boycott’s numbers stood up well against the numbers of his contemporaries. Boycott’s run tally (5505) is exceeded only by Sunil Gavaskar and Greg Chappell whereas his average is also bettered only by Viv Richards, Sunil Gavaskar and Greg Chappell. This period also included his triumphant 100th first-class century at Headingley vs Australia in 1977.
Player
Mat
Inns
NO
Runs
Ave
100
50
Viv Richards
45
70
4
3971
60.16
13
16
Sunil Gavaskar
73
131
9
6630
54.34
24
29
Greg Chappell
71
126
15
5976
53.83
19
28
Geoff Boycott
67
123
14
5505
50.50
16
29
Dennis Amiss
45
80
9
3487
49.11
11
11
Ian Chappell
44
82
6
3578
47.07
10
18
Roy Fredericks
49
90
7
3809
45.89
8
22
Table 2: Top batsmen from Nov’70 – Jan’82
Even almost 35 years after his retirement, Geoff Boycott is placed 5th on the list of highest scoring opening batsmen. It would give him some happiness to find a fellow Englishman (Cook) at the top of the tree here. But it is a testament to his achievements that even after 35 years, it has been surpassed only by a few batsmen.
Player
Mat
Inns
NO
Runs
Ave
100
50
Alastair Cook
133
240
13
10430
45.94
28
51
Sunil Gavaskar
119
203
12
9607
50.29
33
42
Graeme Smith
114
196
12
9030
49.07
27
36
Matthew Hayden
103
184
14
8625
50.73
30
29
Virender Sehwag
99
170
6
8207
50.04
22
30
Geoff Boycott
107
191
23
8091
48.16
22
42
Graham Gooch
100
184
6
7811
43.88
18
41
Mark Taylor
104
186
13
7525
43.49
19
40
Gordon Greenidge
107
182
16
7488
45.1
19
34
Michael Atherton
108
197
6
7476
39.14
16
45
Desmond Haynes
116
201
25
7472
42.45
18
39
Chris Gayle
99
173
10
7028
43.11
15
36
Table 3: Highest scoring Opening Batsmen (Qual – 7000 runs)
What is amazing about this phase of his career is that he scored all these runs after having crossed the age of 30; Boycott is the 5th highest run scorer after the age of 30 amongst English batsmen, and the 3rd ranked opening batsmen overall. What’s even more fascinating are the runs he scored after the age of 35. Only Graham Gooch, Misbah-ul-Haq and Sachin Tendulkar have scored more runs than Boycott’s 3535.
Player
Mat
Inns
NO
Runs
Ave
100
50
Graham Gooch
52
96
2
4563
48.54
12
21
Misbah Ul Haq
59
105
16
4182
46.98
8
35
Sachin Tendulkar
53
91
8
4139
49.86
12
19
Geoff Boycott
45
83
9
3535
47.77
10
16
Rahul Dravid
47
85
8
3493
45.36
12
13
Alec Stewart
58
101
12
3310
37.19
5
18
Shiv Chanderpaul
43
74
17
3291
57.73
9
14
Younis Khan
35
67
7
3224
53.73
13
6
Patsy Hendren
44
69
9
3189
53.15
7
18
Table 4: Most runs after the age of 35
Being an opening batsmen gave Boycott the opportunity to score in partnerships (even though some would claim that he batted in utter disregard of his partner). During his career, Boycott was involved in 47 century partnerships which was an English record at that time. Even today, only two other batsmen have surpassed this figure - Alastair Cook and Ian Bell.
Batsman
No. of century Partnerships
Alastair Cook
72
Ian Bell
51
Geoff Boycott
47
Pietersen
46
Colin Cowdrey
42
Len Hutton
41
Andrew Strauss
41
Graham Gooch
41
David Gower
38
Alec Stewart
37
Table 5: Century partnerships by England batsmen
Throughout his career, Boycott returned favourable numbers against all opposition, another hallmark of his consistency. But appropriately, it is against Australia that his record is the most ominous. Boycott’s overall tally of 2945 runs is only bettered by Jack Hobbs and David Gower on the all-time list, and taking a cut off of 2000 runs into account, his average (47.50) is placed sixth.
Those are not bad given the names that follow him on the list. His centuries (7) are also bettered by Jack Hobbs, Wally Hammond and Herbert Sutcliffe (all pre-war batsmen).
If we consider batsmen who made their debut post-1946, Boycott emerges only behind Gower as the most prolific post-war England Ashes batsman, his average is also 3rd best after Ken Barrington and John Edrich.
Player
Mat
Inns
Runs
Average
100
50
Herbert Sutcliffe
27
46
2741
66.85
8
16
Ken Barrington
23
39
2111
63.96
5
13
Len Hutton
27
49
2428
56.46
5
14
Jack Hobbs
41
71
3636
54.26
12
15
Wally Hammond
33
58
2852
51.85
9
7
John Edrich
32
57
2644
48.96
7
13
Geoff Boycott
38
71
2945
47.5
7
14
Kevin Pietersen
27
50
2158
44.95
4
13
David Gower
42
77
3269
44.78
9
12
Alastair Cook
30
55
2117
39.2
4
11
Colin Cowdrey
43
75
2433
34.26
5
11
Graham Gooch
42
79
2632
33.31
4
16
Table 6: England batsmen vs Australia (Qual-2000 runs)
I made a mention of Boycott's magnificent performance vs Australia in 1970/71, the series where his transition to being considered a world class batsman began. His tally of 657 runs in that series remains the 6th highest aggregated by an England opener against any opposition. Needless to say, England won that series and it effectively ended Bill Lawry’s career both as a captain and a player.
Batsman
Opposition
Mat
Inns
NO
Runs
Ave
100
50
Alastair Cook
Australia (2010/11)
5
7
1
766
127.66
3
2
Graham Gooch
India (1990)
3
6
0
752
125.33
3
2
Herbert Sutcliffe
Australia (1924/25)
5
8
0
701
87.62
4
2
Dennis Amiss
West Indies (1973/74)
5
9
1
663
82.87
3
0
Jack Hobbs
Australia (1911/12)
5
9
1
662
82.75
3
1
Geoff Boycott
Australia (1970/71)
5
10
3
657
93.85
2
5
Andrew Strauss
South Africa (2004/05)
5
10
1
656
72.88
3
1
Len Hutton
West Indies (1953/54)
5
7
0
647
92.42
2
3
Michael Vaughan
Australia (2002/03)
5
10
0
633
63.3
3
0
Michael Vaughan
India (2002)
4
7
1
615
102.5
3
1
Table 7: Most runs in a series by England opener
Boycott, given his pugnacious attitude, fittingly also mastered the toughest ask for a batsman in Test cricket. Many a great name (Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara to name a few) performed mediocrely in the 4th Innings of a Test match. Boycott had no such problems; for batsmen who scored more than 1000 runs in the 4th innings of a Test, Boycott’s average is the highest, followed very closely by the man who overtook his runs tally in 1983, Sunil Gavaskar.
Player
Mat
Inns
Runs
Ave
100
50
Geoff Boycott
36
34
1234
58.76
3
7
Sunil Gavaskar
34
33
1398
58.25
4
8
Younis Khan
44
37
1441
55.42
5
6
Gordon Greenidge
41
38
1383
53.19
3
6
Graeme Smith
42
41
1611
51.96
4
9
Ricky Ponting
56
43
1462
50.41
4
6
Matthew Hayden
39
39
1287
49.5
1
9
Graham Gooch
30
29
1121
44.84
3
5
Desmond Haynes
45
45
1092
43.68
2
4
Table 8: Most runs in 4th Innings
Young cricket fans of my generation have only known Geoffrey Boycott as a logical, straight talking commentator who calls it as he sees it. His batsmanship too was pretty much a reflection of his own personality; a no-nonsense, performance-obsessed exercise.
While his record is well known, what is not is how hard he worked on his limited abilities to get there. Dicky Bird once said in an interview that Geoffrey Boycott is perhaps the greatest self-made cricketer the world has ever seen. Boycott’s story has a lot to teach about the value of hard work and his numbers are perhaps the most emphatic output of that rare virtue.