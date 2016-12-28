Glenn Mcgrath feels that Josh Hazlewood can surpass his tally of 563 wickets

The former Australian bowler had a lot to say about Hazlewood.

Josh Hazlewood’s bowling action is quite similar to that of Mcgrath

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood became the 38th Australian cricketer to reach a century of wickets as he dismissed Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz at the Melbourne Cricket Ground earlier today. By doing so, he also became only the 4th Australian ahead of Graham McKenzie (23 years old), Shane Warne (24) and Craig McDermott (25) to reach the figure before turning 26.

Hazlewood has often been compared to former Australian spearhead Glenn Mcgrath mainly because of the similarity in their bowling actions. While Mcgrath reached the century mark in his 23rd Test, Hazlewood did so in his 25th Test.

Speaking to Cricket Australia, the Australian legend felt that Hazlewood has the ability to surpass his tally of 563 wickets in Tests, which is the 4th highest in Test history, and the highest ever by a fast bowler. He felt that if Hazlewood kept his discipline and maintained his fitness, there would be no stopping him.

"The challenge is there. If he can get there and do that, I'd be one of the happiest guys for him," McGrath said.

"Records are there to be chased down and be beaten and that (is a) little carrot to keep guys going. "To play 100-plus Tests and get 560-odd wickets like I took, if he can get there, then he'd have done pretty well.

He's only a young fella ... but it's up to him how far he goes. "If he keeps up a good work ethic off the field ... to keep strong, to keep fit. If he does that and stays very disciplined, who knows where he could get to?" he continued.

Ever since his debut against India at Brisbane in 2014, he has played an integral role in Australia’s success over the past two years. In 24 Tests, he has taken 97 wickets at an average of 26.07 with 4 five-wicket hauls to his name. His best bowling figure of 6-70 came in the historic day-night Test against New Zealand at Adelaide last year.

Currently leading the Australian bowling attack along with the fearsome Mitchell Starc against Pakistan in the 3 match Test series, he has taken 6 wickets so far in 3 innings.

With the 2nd Test currently in its 3rd day at the MCG, the Kangaroos will be looking to achieve another victory over their opponents.

