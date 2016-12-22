Harbhajan Singh clarifies claims that he joined the Congress party

Harbhajan Singh had a hugely successful

In an era where cricketers are no stranger to politics and quite a few of them, most notably, Pakistan’s Imran Khan and India’s Kirti Azad have successfully transitioned from the cricket field to the political arena, for a brief while, it appeared that one of India’s most successful bowlers of all-time, Harbhajan Singh, was going to enter politics too.

It was reported that he would contest in the Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Jalandhar. Twitter, soon, caught wind of the news and it soon went viral –

Apparently, the 36-year-old was having advanced level talks with senior Congress members about the same. From India, while Kirti Azad was the trendsetter, a list of cricketers including Chetan Chauhan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Kaif and Navjot Singh Sidhu also made the transition

As reported by India Today, not only would Harbhajan Singh be joining the Congress, but also Navjot Singh Sidhu, after the latter had a meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

It’s been a great year for ‘Bhajji’ as he celebrated the birth of his baby girl Hinaya earlier in 2016. He also flirted with controversy as he made a statement about Ravi Ashwin’s success and it being related to the fact that he bowls on tracks that are much better suited to spin than Bhajji and Kumble had in their days.

But the spinner, who took over 700 international wickets, took to Twitter to clear the air about him joining politics –

I have no intentions of joining politics any time soon. Please stop spreading rumors. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 22, 2016

His fans were overjoyed when they received word of the same, mostly because Bhajji wouldn’t be joining the Congress, and they took to Twitter to poke fun at India’s oldest political party –

@harbhajan_singh being your fan I'll be really upset if you join a party like Congress. It's a humble request — Arudra Gupta (@arudragupta) December 22, 2016

@harbhajan_singh hahahaha! Indeed I thought so. And moreover of all the parties it's Congress... Hahaha, that would have been suicidal :-) — Amit (@amit2k5) December 22, 2016

Some fans remained hopeful –

@harbhajan_singh Nice decision, but waiting for good decision.. hope #you understand..:) I respect ur decision — Venkat Reddy (@ReddyVenkey) December 22, 2016

@harbhajan_singh Oye Pajji Pakda Gaya!! Kaun Si Party ke offer ka intezaar h!!! — Pro Human Pro Kafir (@IiscShekhar) December 22, 2016

While one fan, most importantly, kept it real -

@harbhajan_singh good paaji focus your game — ashwani kaushal (@ashwanikausha) December 22, 2016

This was a good Test for Bhajji. One thing is for sure, if he does enter politics, it will definitely not be with the Congress.