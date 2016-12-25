Haryana reach 146-2, take 59-run lead against Jharkhand on Day 3

Vadodara, Dec 25 (IANS) Haryana fought back to reach 146-2 in their second innings, taking a 59-run lead after bowling out Jharkhand for 345 on the third day of their Ranji Trophy cricket quarter-final at the Moti Bagh Stadium here on Sunday.

Jharkhand could add only 117 runs to their overnight score of 228-3 in reply to Haryana's first innings score of 258 all out on Saturday.

After conceding a 87-run lead, Haryana's fight was spearheaded by openers Nitin Saini (41) and Shubham Rohilla (43). Later, Shivam Chauhan (22 not out) and Chaitanya Bishnoi (33 not out) were at the crease when the umpires called it a day.

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand's hopes of taking big lead evaporated as seamer Harshal Patel ran havoc through a fiery opening spell that prized away three wickets in th first few overs of the day.

Jharkhand were yet to add to their overnight total of 228-3 when the right-armer dealt a twin blow in the third over of the day as he removed overnight batsman Ishank Jaggi (77) and Ishan Kishan (0), with both of them having their stumps dismantled. In the fifth over, Harshal snared Kaushal Singh (0) to leave them tottering at 228-6.

Another overnight batsman Virat Singh, who was 81 not out, saw all of the three wickets rolling down standing at the other end. He along with Shahbaz Nadeem (34) somehow managed to weather the storm that came in the form of Harshal.

They managed a 57-run stand for the seventh wicket to see their side cross the Haryana's first innings total of 258. Virat also completed his century. His knock included 11 fours and a six.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed the two batsmen, with the total at 299-8. Later, Rahul Shukla (28) and Samar Quadri (17) frustrated the Haryana bowlers to push Jharkhand's lead.

Amit Mishra removed Shukla to put an end to Jharkhand's innings as injured batsman Ashish Kumar was absent.

Afterwards, Haryana, faced with the task of first eclisping the 87-run arrear, went about their job smoothly. Opening batsmen Saini (41) and Rohilla (43) provided a 79-run stand to put them on course for a strong show till both of them were dismissed by leg-spinner Quadri.

Thereon, Shivam (22 not out) and Chaitanya (33 not out) carried on the good work with the help of an unbeaten 55-run partnership to end the day at 146-2, with a lead of 59 runs.

Brief scores: Haryana 258 all out and 146-2 (Shubham Rohilla 43, Nitin Saini 41; Samar Quadri 2-48) vs Jharkhand first innings 345 (Virat Singh 107, Ishank Jaggi 77; Harshal Patel 4-46, Yuzvendra Chahal 3-85) on third day.

--IANS

pur/dg