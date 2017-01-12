Hashim Amla: The most under-rated Test batsman of our times

A statistical look at why the 33-year old has not quite gotten the recognition that he rightfully deserves.

by Ram Kumar Editor's Pick 12 Jan 2017, 08:36 IST

Amla has been predominantly overshadowed by popular names like AB de Villiers

“I wasn't sure about him when I first saw him bat”, Herschelle Gibbs recently told ESPNCricinfo when asked about his tryst with Hashim Amla. It was all the more ironic considering the fact that Amla had been the one who replaced him during a mentally tiring phase. However, Gibbs’ doubts carried plenty of weight as the then 23-year old did not exactly have a promising start to his Test career.

From his first 3 matches, Amla could only manage a meagre 62 runs at an average of 10.33. More importantly, he looked completely out of sorts against seam and swing. However, in the 2006 Cape Town match, the right-hander ensured that Gibbs would not be missed when he scored his maiden Test ton in response to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 593. The same tenacity and sangfroid demeanour would stick him during the subsequent days of his career.

Cut to January, 2017. Amla is on the verge of becoming only the 8th South African cricketer to complete 100 Tests. Apart from accumulating more than 7600 runs at an average just a shade below 50, he earned a reputation as the one who could be relied on even in the most desperate of situations. Only three of his centuries (two of them in the same match) came in a losing cause. When Amla scored runs, South Africa were bloody hard to defeat – it was that simple.

**South Africa's Top 5 Test run-makers Player Matches Runs Average Highest Score Hundreds Fifties Jacques Kallis 165 13,206 55.25 224 45 58 Graeme Smith 116 9253 48.70 277 27 38 AB de Villiers 106 8074 50.46 278* 21 39 Hashim Amla 99 7665 49.45 311* 25 31 Gary Kirsten 101 7289 45.27 275 21 34

Standing tall under difficult terrain

Amla stood like a seemingly insurmountable rock in the 2010 series on Indian soil

Almost always, a Test batsman is judged by how he performs away from home on pitches beyond his comfort zone. Amla fares particularly well in this barometer with most of his famous knocks coming against the best of teams in their own den.

Having born in a South African family with roots in the Indian state of Gujarat, he was bound to possess the highly coveted sinewy subcontinent-style wrists. It reflects in his record on Asian soil where tackling the turning ball requires finesse rather than intrepidness. Only four visiting batsmen in the game’s history have scored more runs in the region than the stylish Durban-bred cricketer.

**Top 5 Non-Asian Batsmen in Asia Player Matches Runs Average Highest Score Hundreds Fifties Alastair Cook 28 2710 53.13 263 9 11 Jacques Kallis 25 2058 55.62 173 8 8 Ricky Ponting 28 1889 41.97 150 5 10 Shivnarine Chanderpaul 27 1850 48.68 203* 4 8 Hashim Amla 23 1819 51.97 253* 7 5

A seamless ability to switch gears

Amla flayed Australia’s bowlers to all parts of the WACA Stadium in 2012

While he scored 490 runs from 2 Tests at an average of 490 (yup, you read it right) in the 2010 series on Indian soil, Amla proved his versatility by delivering on bouncier Australian pitches as well. The finest example was the counter-attacking 221-ball 196 at Perth against a bowling line-up comprising of Mitchell Johnson and Mitchell Starc which set up a famous series victory.

All this was accomplished even as he continued to devour visiting bowlers in South Africa. Such has been his consistency since the start of 2010 that no batsman averages more than his 56.42 (although Steven Smith is catching up quickly) when a minimum cut-off of 5000 runs is applied.

**Leading run-makers since 2010 Player Matches Runs Average Highest Score Hundreds Fifties Alastair Cook 90 7403 48.38 294 20 33 David Warner 60 5261 49.16 253 18 23 Hashim Amla 60 5078 56.42 311* 18 17 Kumar Sangakkara 46 4851 61.40 319 17 20 Steven Smith 50 4752 60.15 215 17 20

The cherry on top

Amla remains the only South African batsman to register an individual triple century

Before the Perth master class, came a very special knock which found its way into the record books. On a typical Oval surface, Amla used his bat like a shovel and buried England deep into the ground. In a series mounted as the challenge for the number one ranking, the hosts compiled 385 in the first-innings. But, it did not amount to anything when ‘Mighty Hash’ amassed a 529-ball 311 and laid the foundation for an innings victory as well as the Test mace.

Extra Cover: Hashim Amla might be the last South African cricketer to play 100 Tests, claims Faf du Plessis

A recent slump in form has meant that Amla is not seen as the first and only South African batsman to score a triple century but as a rapidly ageing veteran whose career is supposedly heading towards a decline. Taking into account the 33-year old’s resoluteness and exploits against the odds, the picture does not appear to be over just yet. In the meantime, the 100th Test should give him a moment to look back and soon shift his gaze forward.

(**Note: All Statistics are accurate as of 11th January, 2017)