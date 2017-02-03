HCA to bring back tradition of publishing souvenir from India-Bangladesh Test

Hyderabad Cricket Association discontinued the tradition in the 1990s but will be revived from the Bangladesh Test.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 03 Feb 2017, 15:32 IST

Kohli will be looking to extend India’s 18-game unbeaten Test run

What’s the story?

Ahead of the historic first Test in India between Bangladesh and India, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) are set to revive the tradition of publishing a souvenir (brochure), which used to be done whenever an international match was allotted to Hyderabad.

In a press release, Hyderabad Cricket Association said: “The present Executive Committee of the Hyderabad Cricket Association decided to revive its old tradition and in association with the Veterans Cricket Association of Hyderabad, is bringing out a Souvenir/Brochure to commemorate this historical event when the first ever Test Match between India and Bangladesh in India would be organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association”.

In case you didn’t know...

The practice of publishing a souvenir to commemorate an international match being organised by the HCA began when the first Commonwealth Cricket Team visited India. It went on till the 1990s but was discontinued over the last two decades despite Hyderabad hosting many international matches.

The heart of the matter

The release also added that the souvenir will be designed and produced by P.R Man Singh, who was the manager of 1983 World Cup-winning Indian side and also a former secretary of the HCA and will also have cartoons and statistics from previous India-Bangladesh matches.

The souvenir will also feature articles written writes such as R. Mohan, Harsha Bhogle and Suresh Menon apart from several cricketers like Abbas Ali Baig, Mohinder Amarnath, V.V.S. Laxman, S. Venkataraghavan, Syed Kirmani, Saad Bin Jung.

The publishing of the souvenir will not be just for the one-off Test against Bangladesh, but the HCA are hoping that it becomes a practice that is followed everytime Hyderabad are given the opportunity of hosting a Test match, just like it used to be.

What’s next?

India's next assignment after winning the T20I series against England will be the historic one-off Test between India and Bangladesh at Hyderabad on February 9, the squad for which has already been announced. Following this series, India will take on Australia in a four-match Test series later in the month.

Sportskeeda’s take

An international match is always an occasion that should be cherished by the host board and it is a great initiative by the HCA to bring back a tradition that fell by the wayside over the past two decades. One hopes that the tradition is continued from the Bangladesh Test and to any further international matches hosted by the board in the future.