Hrithik Roshan meets members of the Indian Blind Cricket World Cup team

Hrithik Roshan and co-star Yami Gautam met the Indian Blind Cricket World Cup team members at a radio station recently.

by Press Release News 23 Jan 2017, 20:05 IST

It was an apt confluence of sorts when the Kaabil crew and cast, including superstar Hrithik Roshan and co-star Yami Gautam, met the Indian Blind Cricket World Cup team members at a radio station recently.

While the Indian team members are gearing up for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind hosted by India, organized by Cricket Association for Blind in India (CABI) and kick-starting from 29 January 2017, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for ‘Kaabil’, releasing on 25th January 2017, in which the lead pair play specially abled (visually impaired) characters.

The warm support of the cast pumped in more enthusiasm amongst the Indian squad, who start as favorites and defending champions. The recent training schedule in Indore has added to their confidence.

CABI President Mahantesh GK said, “We are overwhelmed with the support that we are getting throughout the country. As we near the inauguration for the T20 World Cup for the Blind, meeting superstar Hrithik Roshan added a lot of excitement to the players and administrators. While he gears up for his ambitious project, the excitement for the T20 World Cup has reached a peak. Not to mention the fact that he plays a specially abled person in the film, this meeting was an apt confluence of sorts.”

The T20 World Cup for the Blind and partially-sighted will be inaugurated on 29 January 2017 at Indira Gandhi Stadium Delhi, while the matches will kick start from 31st. The finals will be played in Bengaluru.

10 International teams are participating and will battle it out for the coveted title. The league matches will be played in Delhi, Faridabad, Bhubaneshwar, Ahmedabad, Indore, Mumbai, Pune, Kochi, Vijayawada while the semi-finals will be played in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Ajay Kumar Reddy will lead the Indian contingent while Prakash Jayaramaiah will act as his deputy.