I am tired of BCCI fiasco, says Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian skipper commented on the four-member panel appointed by the Supreme Court to administer the BCCI.

What’s the story?

After the appointment of the four-member panel of administrators by the Supreme Court to run the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) affairs and implement the Supreme Court-approved recommendations of the Justice RM Lodha committee, the former Indian skipper expressed his frustration by saying he is “tired” of the entire sequence of events.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Sourav Ganguly said, “We are all seeing what is happening. I am tired of this.”

In case you didn’t know...

The Supreme Court on Monday appointed a four-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), headed by Vinod Rai (the former Comptroller and Auditor General) to administer the BCCI instead of Joint Secretary Amitabh Choudhary, who has been barred from convening the selection committee meeting. It was around noon that Choudhary was told that he had to wait to attend the selection committee meeting, one that was delayed by six hours.

Besides Rai, the other three members who are a part of the committee are cricket historian Ramachandra Guha, Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC) Managing Director Vikram Limaye and former women’s team skipper Diana Edulji, who will interact with the CEO of BCCI, Rahul Johri for supervision and proper functioning of the board.

The heart of the matter

Former Indian skipper Ganguly, who is the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, commented on the Supreme Court appointment of the four-member administrator panel for the BCCI led by Vinod Rai. He let out a remark on the issue saying that he is tired of this episode.

The tussle between the BCCI and the Supreme Court has been going on for over a year now, with the SC finally putting its foot down by removing Anurag Thakur as President of the BCCI. In the aftermath of the sacking, a number of heads of the various bodies have been sent scampering as they have been deemed ineligible as per the recommendations.

What’s next?

When asked the reason for picking the ex-skipper Edulji, Ganguly restated that the Supreme Court judgement had to be respected. He said that the Supreme Court had appointed the committee and its verdict had to be respected.

Sportskeeda’s Take

With Amitabh Choudhary being barred from convening the selection committee meeting, the proceedings descended into chaos. But with the committee being headed by Rai and three other SC-appointed members, there lies a hope that the matter will settle down soon.