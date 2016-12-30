I don't get carried away with accolades says Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah was chosen in Cricket Australia's ODI team of the year

Bumrah made his debut in January this year

At the very beginning of 2016, Jasprit Bumrah made heads turn in international cricket with his express pace and slingy action. If somebody would have told him that by the end of the year he would finish as India’s highest wicket-taker in ODIs he would have had a hearty laugh at it.

But that is precisely what the 23-year-old has achieved. He is also surprisingly the world’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is this year with 28 wickets from 21 matches.

Recognizing his talent and achievements, Cricket Australia named him in their One-Day International Team of the year.

“I am happy that I did fairly well. But it is just the start for me. I have just taken the first step. I want to stay fit and play long. I feel, I have a long way to go before I can look back and analyze my performance,” Bumrah was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

The youngster also spoke about how he is not worried about accolades and that he wants to keep on performing the way he has been doing.

Speaking about the recognition from CA, he said, “Honestly, I am not too much bothered about recognition nor I am worried what is written about me. There is no doubt that I do feel honored. It is always an honour to be named alongside world’s best. But I don’t get carried away with accolades.”

When asked about his plans about Test cricket, Bumrah said he would obviously love to play in the format but also added that the call-up is not in his hands.

“As I said before, I am not bothered by where I get to play. Of course, as a cricketer, I want to play the Test cricket. It is a dream of every cricketer to play the longest format of the game. But when I get a chance to play is something that is not in my hand.”

“As a player, I am prepared for any challenges that come my way. Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game. Yes, I am focussed on earning my Test cap. And I am sure, consistent performance in the Ranji Trophy will help me realize my dream. But honestly, I am not worried too much about that.”

Bumrah has had quite a good run in the Ranji Trophy too, where his 17 wickets from six games have helped Gujarat get to the semis where they will play Jharkhand.

“Well, I will credit it to the hard work of the whole team and the efforts of the support staff who too sweat with us, from the trainers to the coaches, from the captain to the players. It is a team effort. But it is not over yet. We still have a long way to go to realize the dream that we dreamt before the start of the season,” Bumrah said.

“If you ask, what we did differently, I think this year one of us stood up when we are down. Someone was there to saw us through. It is something that was missing and it is something we did.”

