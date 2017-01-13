"I was waiting for the right time," says MS Dhoni

Dhoni says this team has the ability to dominate world cricket for the next 10-12 years.

13 Jan 2017

“Virat was always ready”, says Dhoni

What’s the story?

MS Dhoni finally opened up, albeit briefly, about his surprise decision to step down as captain of India across limited overs formats. In a press conference at Pune ahead of the series opener on January 15, Dhoni said the time was right for a transition.

“I was waiting for the right time; for Virat to ease into the role, now he has. I felt it was the right time to move on,” he said.

As the media looked on in rapt attention Dhoni said – “One more game into my Test Number would not have made a lot of difference.”

And just like that, all the anticipation and speculation surrounding the reasons for his stepping down were busted in a jiffy.

In case you didn’t know...

On 4th January, MS Dhoni stunned the country and the cricketing world by stepping down as India’s captain. It was a move that nobody saw coming and Dhoni caught everybody off guard.

Having debuted as a captain in 2007, Dhoni finished with the record of captaining the most number of matches ever (across all formats). He led India in 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is. He is also the only captain to have won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and the ICC Champions Trophy.

The heart of the matter

At the time of his stepping down last week, opinions were divided. While several felt that he should perhaps have seen the side through to the Champions Trophy later this year, there was a section that felt his call was just right.

For his part, Dhoni clarified the aspect of multiple captains for an international side. “Split captaincy does not work in India,” he said.

He went on to assure fans and the media alike that the team is in safe hands.

“Virat was always ready. I feel this team has the potential to do well in all formats. They should win more games than any other team or captain.”

As for the roadmap, Dhoni feels that this team has the potential to do well for the next 10-12 years.

What’s next?

After his stepping down, the obvious question about Dhoni’s role in the team circulated about. Dhoni clarified this bit as well today.

“The wicket-keeper is always the vice-captain of the side. I have to keep a close eye on what the skipper really wants.”

Dhoni said he’s had several conversations with Virat Kohli about his field placements and strategy. So, the approach and transition for the England series appears set.

As for this batting position in the side, Dhoni said the team combination was always priority.

“I played lower down the order to allow youngsters to play higher up. Overall you have to see the balance of the team. The team more important. Now, even if I am made to play number 4, 5, 6, or 7, whatever helps the team, that's what I'd do.”

When asked about his career thus far, his zen-like approach to the game emerged once again.

“I don't regret anything in life. What doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger. Overall, it has been a journey for me. I went through the good period, I went through the tough period during my captaincy,” he said.

Sportskeeda’s take

Grace and composure is something that you always associate with legends. And Dhoni has both these tenets by the bucket load. He has always called the shots when the chips were down and guided the team through the doldrums.

Yet again, he has displayed tremendous foresight in handing over the reigns to Virat Kohli. And the transition, regardless of the outcome, couldn’t have been any more seamless.