ICC Emerging Player of the Year 2016: Mustafizur Rahman's Top 5 spells this year

Mustafizur Rahman was named “ICC Emerging Player of the Year” in this year’s ICC Awards

Mustafizur Rahman has helped Bangladesh a lot through his spectacular performances in national colours, ever since making his international debut against India. He has been one of the most economical bowlers in recent times who can bowl well in the death overs and can also pick up quick wickets when needed.

In his ODI debut against India, Rahman took a brilliant five-wicket haul which helped Bangladesh beat India by 79 runs and garnered him the Man of the Match award. He followed this with career-best figures of 43 for 6 which helped Bangladesh win the match and seal a memorable series win over India. He was subsequently named Player of the Series, having taken 13 wickets.

A four-wicket haul on his Test debut against South Africa fetched him the Man of the Match award, thus making him the first player to be adjudged Man of the Match on both Test and ODI debuts. Rahman became only the second Bangladesh player to be included in the ICC Team of the Year after being selected in the ODI Team of the year in 2015.

A couple of days back, Rahman was named ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year ahead of South African speedster Kagiso Rabada. This year, Mustafizur hasn’t been very active on the international circuit due to injuries and has not played for Bangladesh since the World Twenty20 in India.

Even though he has featured only in three ODIs and 10 T20Is between 14th September, 2015 and 20th September, 2016 (the time period based on which the ICC Awards are decided), he has performed consistently throughout, taking a total of 27 wickets at a combined average of 11.74 and a combined economy rate of 5.52.

Let’s take a look at five of the best spells Mustafizur Rahman bowled this year.

#5 19/1 vs Sri Lanka at Mirpur, 2016 Asia Cup

Mustafizur Rahman’s economical spell helped Bangladesh defend their total of 147 against Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup

At the Asia Cup held on home soil, Bangladesh began their tournament with a 45-run defeat to India which was compensated by a comprehensive 51-run win against the United Arab Emirates. However, to qualify for the final, Bangladesh needed to win their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Bangladesh first faced Sri Lanka at Mirpur. Having elected to bat first, Bangladesh ended their innings on 147 for 7 in 20 overs thanks to a brilliant 54-ball knock of 80 by Sabbir Rahman. During their total defence, Mustafizur Rahman was brought in to bowl in the fifth over of the innings and gave only six runs.

He wasn’t called back to bowl until the 14th over when he took the crucial wicket of Thisara Perera. He didn’t take any more wickets during the match but bowled with a lot of versatility with line and length which made scoring runs for the Sri Lankan batsmen difficult.

Bangladesh eventually won the match by 23 runs and Rahman turned out to be the most economical bowler for Bangladesh, conceding only 19 runs in his four overs. However, this would be his last match of the competition as a side strain sidelined him from the team.