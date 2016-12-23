ICC should look into Virat Kohli's exclusion from Test team of the year, insists Anurag Thakur

Thakur was left surprised by Kohli’s exclusion from the all-star side

Yesterday, ICC announced the winners of their annual awards as well as the Test and ODI teams of the year. One of the major talking points was the exclusion of Indian skipper Virat Kohli from the Test side of 2016. Unhappy with the selection process, BCCI President Anurag Thakur has asked the game’s governing body to look into the matter.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a promotional event for the upcoming Pro Wrestling League, the 42-year old pointed towards India’s status as the top-ranked Test team in the world and lamented the absence of the side’s captain as well as prolific run-getter Kohli. The teams of the year (for both Tests and ODIs) have been picked by highly accomplished and respected cricketers such as Rahul Dravid, Gary Kirsten and Kumar Sangakkara.

When asked his opinion on the proceedings, Thakur declared, “ICC should look into the matter (Kohli’s exclusion) as India is the number one Test team. But, I am happy that (Ravichandran) Ashwin has been adjudged Test cricketer of the year.”

The BJP MP also lashed out at ICC for not including India in the Working group. He claimed, “I was there at the meeting and every member felt that for a stronger cricket world, one needs the BCCI. If anyone thinks that they can work without BCCI, they should know global cricket needs BCCI.”

Kohli’s non-appearance in the Test team of the year is suitably justified. Even though he registered three double tons in the calendar year, the right-hander comes up short when analysing the time period under consideration which is 14th September 2015 to 20th September 2016. In that period, he only managed to score 451 runs from 8 Tests at an average of 45.10 with a century and fifty each.

In sharp contrast, the batsmen in the team of the year have been more consistent during that time period. David Warner, Alastair Cook, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Adam Voges and Jonny Bairstow all amassed more than 1000 runs at averages excess of 50 with multiple centuries to their credit. Even 12th man Steven Smith should count himself unlucky to not enter the main eleven with a record of 1004 runs at 66.93 with 4 tons.

Aside from taking home the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Cricketer of the year and the Test player of the year awards, Ashwin is India’s only entry in the all-star Test side. His record in the time span under consideration looks imposing – 48 wickets from 8 matches at an average of 15.39 with six five-wicket hauls and one ten wicket-haul. The world’s top-ranked all rounder also scored 336 runs at an average of 42 with two centuries.

Meanwhile, Kohli did deservedly find a place in the ODI team of the year. The 28-year old has been named skipper of the side despite not currently captaining India in that particular format. His imposing form in the recently completed Test series against New Zealand and England will reflect in the 2017 edition of the ICC awards.