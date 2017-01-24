Improved Cheteshwar Pujara eager to make a mark in T20s

With an eye on the upcoming T20 tournament, the Test-specialist hopes to make his white-ball case.

by Ram Kumar News 24 Jan 2017, 22:09 IST

Pujara’s previous limited-overs appearance for India came in 2014

What’s the story?

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara does not want to remain content with his exploits in the red-ball format. Eager to make an impact in the limited-overs arena as well, the 28-year old has pointed to his enhanced repertoire of shots and improved strike-rate during recent times.

Fresh from a match-winning century in the Irani Cup, Pujara enthused, “I definitely want to make a mark in the Twenty20 format. I have done well in T20 matches. I played in the (recently completed) DY Patil T20 tournament and got a hundred and two fifties. I am very confident that I can play well in other formats of the game. I am looking forward to playing in the IPL.”

He added, “I have prepared well, especially when it comes to T20s – I have more shots (than in the past). So probably, I will play in domestic T20 tournaments. If I play well, surely there will be an opportunity. I just will have to keep playing other formats and keep scoring runs and probably I will have to wait for my opportunity. I am improving, playing more shots and playing with a higher strike rate. So probably that's (being seen as a Test specialist) just the tag, a perception that will change with time to come.”

In case you didn’t know...

Pujara has been pigeon-holed as a Test specialist due to his extensive reservoirs of concentration and penchant for big scores. The right-hander has played just five limited-overs matches (all ODIs) for India with the last of those appearances coming in the 2014 series in Bangladesh.

The heart of the matter

Surprisingly, he had lost his place in the Test eleven briefly during the 2016 series in West Indies following a 159-ball 46 in Jamaica. Skipper Virat Kohli and the team management felt that his strike-rate did not match up to their aggressive mindset.

When the home season began, Pujara regained his spot at number three owing to his dominant displays against the turning ball. He has shown his value since then with 774 Test runs at a strike-rate of 51.60 including seven fifty-plus scores.

What’s next?

The inter-state T20 tournament is set to begin shortly. In the West Zone, Saurashtra kickstart their campaign against Maharashtra on the 30th at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. Pujara will be looking to further his case with an eye-catching performance.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Pujara went unsold at the 2016 IPL auction and his chances for the 2017 edition appear rather slim. However, even if he does not get picked again, his unquestionable work ethic should see him opt for another valuable county stint during the time-period.