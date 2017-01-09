India A vs England warm-up match could be played in an empty stadium

An issue has brewed up between the BCCI and CCI regarding the payment of security bill.

by Tushar Garg News 09 Jan 2017, 18:38 IST

The match could be played in front of an empty stadium

What’s the story

A payment issue could force the warm-up match between India A and England to be played out in front of an empty Brabourne Stadium. Cricket Club of India (CCI) which administers the Brabourne Stadium is awaiting a response from the BCCI over the payment of security bills.

Mumbai Police has handed over a bill amounting to INR 60 lakhs to the CCI for making security arrangements at the venue. The demands have been forwarded to the BCCI but its response was still awaited by the CCI.

In case you didn’t know...

The CCI is set to lose its full member status once the Lodha Committee recommendations are in place. Only the full members are entitled to grants from the BCCI. The uncertainty surrounding the status of CCI has cast a cloud over the warm-up fixtures and resulted in the payment hiatus.

Reports of scuffles among the spectators outside the Wankhede Stadium for the India-South Africa T20 World Cup warm-up match had also forced the entry gates to be blocked.

The heart of the matter

Star Sports, BCCI’s official broadcaster had joined hands with the CCI, to make what could possibly be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s last match as captain of the team, a huge occasion. But the kind of uncertain and troubled times BCCI is facing in the aftermath of the Supreme Court intervention may act as an obstacle in making the warm-up game a success.

A protocol is in place regarding what the venue gets for hosting a warm-up game. The venue is entitled to INR 1 lakh as hosting fee, and in addition, the venue cannot charge more than a nominal entrance fee for the spectators. This puts CCI in a position of distress to cover the security payments in case BCCI turns down the grants request.

What next?

Unless the BCCI gives up its disruptive attitude and sanctions necessary grants to the CCI, the warm-up matches scheduled to be played on January 10 and January 12 could be played in front of empty stands. The CCI cannot risk allowing the spectators in the ground without a proper security cover in place as it could lead to an unwanted accident.

Sportskeeda’s take

Taking into account that Dhoni could possibly be leading a side out on the field one last time, sentiments are bound to run high among the Indian fans.

India’s premier cricket administration body must sort out the uncertainty in its running of the game as soon as possible. The news of some state cricket associations expressing their inabilities to host cricket matches and now this situation does not sound encouraging for the development of the sport in India.

The internal politics of the BCCI should not affect cricketing action on the field.