India vs England, 1st T20I Stats: Virat Kohli’s unwanted record and Eoin Morgan’s milestone

Here are some interesting numbers from the first T20I between India and England.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 26 Jan 2017, 19:44 IST

Eoin Morgan led from the front with the willow in hand

England beat India by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after the first T20I at Kanpur. On the back of some economical bowling and sensible batting, England easily cruised home with nearly two overs to spare.

After winning the toss, England captain Eoin Morgan had no hesitation in bowling first. After KL Rahul departed early, Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli steadied the ship. But England kept chipping away with wickets at crucial intervals. Despite thirties from Raina and MS Dhoni, India could only manage 147/7 in their 20 overs.

In response, the visitors got off to a flyer and although they lost both openers Sam Billings and Jason Roy in the same over, captain Morgan ensured that there was no collapse. Morgan’s 83-run partnership for the third wicket and fifty ensured that England got home with seven wickets in hand.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the first T20I:

0 – No England batsman has scored 1,500 runs in T20Is before Eoin Morgan. He got there during his fifty in the first T20I and is the 12th player overall to cross that mark.

1 – Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to lose his maiden T20I match as skipper. Sehwag, Raina and Rahane had won while MS Dhoni’s first match was a no-result.

2 – Only two players, Matthew Hayden (133) and Virat Kohli (84.90) have a better average while chasing in T20Is than Joe Root, who averages 73.50

3 – This was only the third time that Moeen Ali has taken two wickets in a T20I. His figures of 2/21 is also his career-best T20I figures.

5 – Virat Kohli became just the fifth player to captain India in T20Is. The other four were Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane and Suresh Raina.

6 – India have now lost six T20Is against England, the most against any country. They have lost five times against New Zealand and four times against Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

7 – Joe Root’s incredible streak of scoring at least fifty in every match of the ongoing tour came to an end as he ended the first T20I unbeaten on 46. In the five Tests and two ODIs that he played, he scored one century and six fifties.

8 – Ashish Nehra has now played under eight captains in international cricket. Having made his international debut under Mohammad Azharuddin, he has played under Sourav Ganguly, Inzamam, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli.

29 – Kohli’s score of 29 is the second-lowest by an Indian captain in their maiden T20I innings as skipper. Sehwag’s 34 is the highest while Dhoni and Rahane both scored 33 while Raina got 28.

34 – Raina’s score of 34 is the lowest that he has scored at the Green Park in T20s. In his other two T20s at the ground, he scored 53* against KKR and 58 against MI.