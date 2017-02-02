India vs England 2016/17: Suresh Raina's six injures 6-year old boy during the T20 match in Bangalore

India defeated the visitors in the deciding clash to clinch the T20 series 2-1.

by Sounak Mullick News 02 Feb 2017, 11:50 IST

Suresh Raina was at his T20 best at Bangalore

What's the news?

India outplayed England convincingly in the final T20 International at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore last night, inflicting a 75-run defeat on the visitors. Indian batsman Suresh Raina played a gem of an innings having scored 63 runs, leading the way as India mounted a massive total of 202. However, a 6-year old boy who was present among the densely crowd present at the stadium didn't go home with a smile on his face as one of Raina’s six landed on his left thigh.

He suffered minor pain but the doctors present at the venue said that the injury could have been fatal if the ball had hit the head or neck as a 6-year old boy is not strong to sustain such an injury.

As per the reports of the PTI, Dr. Mathew Chandy said, "Satish was injured after one of Raina's sixes landed on his left thigh. He was rushed to the Karnataka State Cricket Association's medical centre at the stadium for treatment.”

In case you didn’t know...

India scored 202 runs in their 20-over quota by virtue of a couple of splendid knocks from Suresh Raina and former skipper M.S.Dhoni, with a supporting act from veteran Yuvraj Singh. In reply, England were cruising at an appreciable pace, poised at 119/2 as Eoin Morgan and Joe Root looked set to take the game away

However, an unnatural collapse coupled by some classy spin bowling from young Yuzvendra Chahal saw the visitors lose their remaining 8 wickets within just 8 runs. The visitors were bundled out for 127 and ended up losing the T20 series as well. The spinner took 6 wickets for 25 runs, the best figures by an Indian bowler in T20Is.

The heart of the matter

The 6-year old boy being given treatment during the match. (PIC: ANI Twitter)

The injured youngster was treated at a medical centre at the venue and returned to the stands after a while to witness the rest of the match. As per the doctor’s report, he complained of a minor pain and was given the first aid. After 10 minutes, the 6-year-old requested to be relieved to watch the rest of the match. The doctor did not disappoint him as he was allowed to return to the stands to witness India’s victory.

Sportskeeda Take

In April, last year, a 10-year old girl was hit in the face during an IPL match. And with T20 matches becoming a favourite amongst the newer generation, the stands can be seen with filled with young and curious eyes.

However, we hope that the parents keep a dutiful eye on the youngsters as the ball in this format of the game is bound to fly into the stands time and again. We should also like to congratulate as well as thank the KSCA, for a job well done. Having medical personnel present at the ground and helping the people in need get medical aid in timely fashion is both needed and much appreciated.