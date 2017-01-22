India vs England 2017: 5 Positives for India from the ODI series

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jan 2017, 21:52 IST

India began the Virat Kohli era in triumphant fashion, clinching the three-match ODI series 2-1 on Sunday. The game at the Eden Gardens might have been lost, but it was the kind of loss which you as an Indian fan will not feel too heart broken about the defeat.

Here are 5 Positives for India from the series:0

Emergence of Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav was sensational for India and deservingly won the Player of the Series award

Prior to the start of the ODI series, India were looking to fill in the gap at the Number Six spot, considering that MS Dhoni was looking to bat higher up the order. They had couple of options in that regard in the form of Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey.

They tried the former in the opening game at Pune and he proved to be a great selection as with skipper Kohli, Jadhav helped India achieve what seemed an improbable target when joined him in the middle at 63 for 4.

Employing an uncomplicated approach, Jadhav got to his second ODI ton and due to his exceptional innings of 90 runs from 75 balls in the 3rd ODI, which almost helped India pull off a sensational win, he has almost certainly confirmed a berth for himself in the Champions Trophy squad.