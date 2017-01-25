India-England T20Is 2017: Combined XI

A combined list of the best players from both India and England, put into one team.

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jan 2017, 17:56 IST

After England managed to sneak in a victory at the Eden Gardens, their first win against India on this tour, Eoin Morgan’s men will be feeling more relieved than upbeat. The ignominy of a 4-0 drubbing, and the subsequent loss in the first two ODIs despite strong batting performances, would surely have scarred them mentally. It’ll be interesting to see, however, if they can continue the form into the shortest format.



The runners-up of the World T20 last year will be against the semi-finalists, who under Dhoni had a successful year in T20s. Now under a new captain, they will have a new set of strategies up their sleeve.



As two T20 powerhouses meet, we combine the best from both sides into one team:



Openers

Jason Roy

With a PSL contract in his kitty and an IPL one in the offing, Jason Roy is taking quick strides as a T20 star, and is a more than valuable addition at the top of the order for England. His T20I record doesn’t show the effect he can have in the initial overs: he’s got only one T20I fifty in 16 games, as opposed to 4 centuries in domestic T20s.

In 2016, he blossomed under the captaincy of Morgan, playing his natural, free-spirited game that got him two hundreds in ODIs, including a 162 against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli



Although his position as an opener in this team might raise a few eyebrows, he is a regular at the position for the RCB in the IPL, a move that works wonders for him considering that he gets more time to settle himself. In T20Is, Kohli relies more on his ability to clear gaps and will, and an eye for hitting maximums off loose deliveries.

He’s not a slogger, but can surely send a few over the ropes. It will be his first assignment as a T20I captain, and he will be inching to get a trophy under his belt.