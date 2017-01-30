India vs England 2016/17: Under-fire umpire C Shamshuddin set to officiate in Bangalore T20I

Despite Eoin Morgan's criticism and England's complaints, Shamshuddin gets the nod.

by Ram Kumar News 30 Jan 2017, 22:45 IST

Shamshuddin committed quite a few umpiring howlers in the Nagpur T20I

What’s the story?

Under-fire umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin is set to officiate in the final T20I between India and England in Bangalore. Despite skipper Eoin Morgan’s criticism as well as England’s complaints, the Hyderabad-born umpire will stand in the high-stakes series decider.

Shamshuddin had a testing time in the second T20I in Nagpur. He committed as many as three identifiable howlers which according to Morgan proved to be the difference between the two sides in the end. In the thrilling encounter, India rode on their seamers to eke out a 5-run victory and levelled the series.

At the post-match press conference, an understandably livid Morgan claimed, “I would probably say the decision that didn't go our way at the start of the 20th over (Root’s dismissal) cost us a lot more. It swung momentum in their favour quite a lot. It's disappointing, and it proved quite costly in the end. If that happened in a big game in a World T20, you would be fuming with that decision. When there is a lot on the line - like if that was in a World T20 - you might have to consider bringing in DRS. Umpires are human, they do make mistakes.”

In case you missed it...

The first of his wrong umpiring decisions involved Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Then batting on 7, he was adjudged not out despite being trapped plumb in front. He would eventually score 21. Soon afterwards, Yuvraj Singh escaped a straightforward lbw appeal off Moeen Ali’s bowling. The off-spinner though would go on to dismiss him in the same fashion.

The heart of the matter

The major bone of contention was Joe Root’s dismissal in the last over of the game. Needing 8 runs from 6 balls, the Yorkshireman was given leg before in the first delivery despite an obvious inside-edge. England proceeded to lose the plot completely and choked in spectacular fashion.

When asked about the pressure induced by the almost 40,000-strong home crowd, Morgan insisted that it was part and parcel of the umpire’s job to deal with such factors. He also confirmed that England would formally register a complaint against the quality of umpiring with match referee Andy Pycroft before the series decider.

What next?

The third T20I is slated to be held on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Shamshuddin, who is part of ICC's Emerging Panel for umpires, will be under immense scrutiny in a match expected to draw a massive crowd.

Sportskeeda’s Take

ICC’s decision to name Shamshuddin in the Bangalore T20I comes across as a surprise as he had not been originally listed to officiate in the game. Considering the huge pressure on him and the reactions that even his 50-50 decisions could evoke, it might have been more prudent to give him a breather and call for a fresher umpire.