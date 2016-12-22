India will shed 'poor travellers' tag in 2017, promises Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja had played a key role in India’s famous Lord’s triumph in 2014

India have played 12 Tests in 2016 with 9 victories and 3 draws. They are the only team to end the year without a single defeat. As a result of this noteworthy consistency, their charge at the top of the Test rankings has stretched to 120 rating points with the second-ranked Australian team well behind at 105 points.

However, Virat Kohli’s team is very much aware of the consensus that they can leave behind an enduring legacy only by performing away from their comfort zone against the top-ranked sides.

Two of their five consecutive series victories have come in Sri Lanka (2-1 in 2015) and West Indies (2-0 in 2016). While the former triumph did come on sporting pitches which offered something for everyone, the Lankan side was in a transition period with the experienced Kumar Sangakkara on his last legs. In the Caribbean, India won two Tests in a single series for the first time in their history but the hosts were much weaker from the previous eras.

India, under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, had a tough time during their previous round of testing away tours. From the combined 13 Tests in South Africa (2013), New Zealand (2014), England (2014) and Australia (2014/15), they won only one match in Lord’s and suffered defeats in seven games. On surfaces which demanded them to do the bulk of the damage, their seamers were not able to rise to the occasion.

However, there is a growing belief within the unit that they can carry their impressive form to those difficult tours as well. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has promised that the team remains focused and hungry on improving their overseas record.

On the sidelines of an event organized by sports company Zeven in Bengaluru, Jadeja said, “Me and my team want to promise our fans around the world that India will put up a good show overseas in 2017. We are keen to shed the poor travellers' tag.”

During their current home season, India achieved their best ever result against New Zealand (3-0) and England (4-0). When asked the secret behind their ruthless streak, the world’s second-ranked bowler believed, “Nowadays, the boys are very fit and spend a lot of time in gym and that is the reason why we are able to give our best on the field.”

India host Bangladesh for a solitary Test and Australia for a 4-match series in the coming months before they kick start their next round of overseas tours. The below-mentioned table shows the possible teams awaiting them for away series in the near future.

India’s prospective away Test schedule (courtesy: ICC’s FTP) Month/Year Opposition Matches July-August (2017) Sri Lanka 3 January-February (2018) South Africa 4 June-July (2018) England 5 November (2018) – January (2019) Australia 4

After another 3-match series in Sri Lanka during July-August, they are scheduled to visit South Africa for 4 Tests (from January 2018), England for 5 Tests (from June 2018), Australia for 4 Tests (from November 2018) aside from a tour to New Zealand which could include a Test series.