India teams for England ODIs, T20Is to be announced on Friday

by IANS News 04 Jan 2017, 21:44 IST

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) The BCCI's senior selection committee will meet on Friday to announce the Indian cricket team for the three-match One-Day Internationals (ODI) and the subsequent three T20 Internationals.

The selectors will also announce the India 'A' side against whom the English team will play two warm-up One Day matches at the Cricket Club of India Stadium here.

After losing the five-match Test series 0-4, England will return from their Christmas and New Year break for the limited overs leg of the tour, which starts with the two practice games on January 10 and 12.

The first ODI will played in Pune on January 15 followed by the second and third games on January 19 and 22 at Cuttack and Kolkata respectively.

The first T20I will be played on January 26 at Kanpur while Nagpur will host the second game on January 29 followed by the final match in Bengaluru on February 1.

This will be the first instance when the selection panel will meet sans the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) President or Secretary.

The board's President Anurag Thakur and Secretary Ajay Shirke were on Monday asked to demit office by the Supreme Court for not complying with the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee's recommendations to bring administrative reforms in the running of the cricket board.

