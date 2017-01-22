India vs England 2016/17- 3rd ODI, stats: Kedar Jadhav's heroics in vain as England salvage pride

England beat India by 5 runs in the third and final ODI at Eden Gardens

Kedar Jadhav had a memorable series

England beat India by 5 runs in the third and final ODI at Eden Gardens to salvage some pride after losing the first two matches. With this, India take the series 2-1 and this should give Virat Kohli and co. some confidence going into the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

Chasing 322 to win, India lost Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul early. Skipper Virat Kohli steadied the ship with a 63-ball 55, but he was dismissed by Ben Stokes. Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni tried their best to pull things back on track before perishing for 45 and 25 respectively. Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav played the innings of their life and put on a 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Both of them scored their individual fifties and threatened to take India home. It was when Stokes struck again as he castled Pandya for 56. Jadeja played a cameo and was dismissed for 10 with 31 needed off 19 runs. Ashwin followed him soon after and with 16 required off the last over, Jadhav smashed the first two balls for a four and a six. India were favourites to win as just 6 runs were needed off 4 balls. But, Chris Woakes kept his cool and bowled four dots off the next four balls including the wicket of Jadhav for 90 off the penultimate ball to seal the match for India.

Earlier in the day, England ended their innings at 321/8 in 50 overs, thanks to fifties from Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. Hardik was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he finished with 3-49 in his ten overs. With the exception of Hardik, every other bowler was taken to the cleaners by the England batsmen. Ben Stokes was declared as the Player of the Match while Jadhav was declared as the Man of the Series.

Here are some of the interesting numbers from the match.

Also read: India vs England, 3rd ODI- Twitter reactions

1- This is Virat Kohli’s first lost as a captain at home.

1- Ravindra Jadeja becomes the first left-arm spinner from India to take 150 wickets in ODIs.

3- Jason Roy scored his third consecutive fifty in the series. He becomes the third batsman after Graham Gooch and Andrew Strauss to score three consecutive ODI fifties against India.

6- The number of 300+ totals in this series, the most in a three-match bilateral ODI series.

4- Number of instances when Jonny Bairstow has crossed 40 in ODIs. England went on to win all the 4 ODIs.

5- R Ashwin has conceded 60+ runs five times in his last five matches. In his first 100 matches, he conceded 60 runs only on 8 occasions.

5- Ravindra Jadeja is the fifth Indian and 30th overall to score 1500 runs and take 150 wickets in ODIs.

10- Number of 50+ scores by England batsmen in this series, the most by a team in a 3-match ODI series.

11- Number of fifty-plus scores by Virat Kohli in 300+ ODI chases, the second most by any batsman. Only Kumar Sangakkara is ahead of Kohli with 12 fifty-plus scores.

17- Number of 50+ scores by the batsmen in this series, the most in a 3-match ODI series.

17- Number of innings taken by Virat Kohli to score 1000 ODI runs as a captain, the fewest by any batsman. He broke AB de Villiers' record of 18 innings.

37- Number of runs scored by Indian openers in this series, the lowest for them in any series. The previous lowest was 73 against Pakistan in 2012-13.

61.05- Virat Kohli’s average in 300+ chases in ODIs, the most by any batsman.

150- Ravindra Jadeja picked his 150th ODI wicket when he dismissed Sam Billings earlier today.

228- Number of runs conceded by Jasprit Bumrah in the series, the second most by a bowler in a three-match bilateral ODI series.

1053- Runs scored by India in this series, the most by any team in a three-match bilateral ODI series. England scored 1037 runs in the series and is second in the list.

2090- Number of runs scored in this series, the most in any three-match bilateral series.