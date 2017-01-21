India vs England 2016-17: Wicket for the 3rd ODI likely to assist pacers; Dew to have a big impact later in the game

The third ODI will be played at the historic Eden Gardens

What’s the story?

After witnessing two high-scoring thrillers in the first two matches, the third ODI between India and England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is set to have an even contest between the bat and the ball.

According to a local ground staff, the wicket at the venue will no longer be the age-old slow surface with the ball keeping low. The Cricket Association of Bengal authorities have re-laid the soil base to change the nature of the wicket. The newly-grown Bermuda grass has settled down nicely on the 22-yard strip, which is likely to have something for the seamers.

Just like the first two ODIs, dew is expected to play a big role in the third encounter as it is expected to start falling down by 6 PM.

“It will be hard and generate good bounce. There will be something for both, batsmen as well as bowlers. The dew is expected to come down after 6 PM,” a groundsman at work said.

In case you didn’t know...

The first two ODIs saw 350 runs being scored easily in all the four innings with the hosts coming out on top on both the occasions. In the first ODI, India were reduced to 63-4 chasing 351 before skipper Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav scored centuries and took the team home.

The Indian innings in the second ODI had a similar script as the Men in Blue lost early wickets and were reduced to 25-3 before veterans MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh scored big centuries to take India to a mammoth 381-6 after fifty overs. England fought hard with skipper Eoin Morgan leading from the front with a 102 but the Poms fell short of the target by just 15 runs in a spirited chase.

The heart of the matter

After the bat dominated the ball in the first two matches, the trend is set to change in the third and final ODI. The surface at the Eden Gardens underwent a big renovation from November 2015 to February 2016. It was very evident from the wicket that was given for the second Test between India and New Zealand last year which assisted the seamers a lot when compared to the other grounds in India.

The last Ranji Trophy game that took place at the venue was played on the same track that will be provided for tomorrow’s clash. In that match, Karnataka bundled out Delhi for 90 and 164 and managed to score 414 in the only innings they played. It will be difficult for the bowlers bowling in the second innings as dew is expected to have an impact as the match progresses.

What next?

England will be missing the services of opener Alex Hales, who fractured his right hand when he dived forward and attempted a catch the ball to dismiss MS Dhoni when the right-hander was batting on 99. In his absence, Sam Billings is likely to open the innings with Jason Roy.

India too had an injury concern when opener Shikhar Dhawan rushed to a local hospital after the left-hander felt some pain in his left thumb which he injured in the second Test against New Zealand at Kolkata. India will eye a 3-0 whitewash while the visitors will look to salvage some pride by winning the third ODI.

Sportskeeda’s take

After going for plenty in the first two matches, the pace bowlers from both the teams will be relieved to get a surface that suits them. India might be tempted to include Ajinkya Rahane in place of Shikhar Dhawan for the dead rubber.

With the dew expected to play a role in the second innings, it is likely that the team winning the toss will decide to field first.

