India vs England 2016-17: 5 big disappointments for the Indian team

With the Champions trophy coming up, the team management would want to rectify these shortcomings.

by Manish Pathak 23 Jan 2017, 15:37 IST

The England team finally found something to smile about during the ongoing series against India. The visitors held their nerves towards the end of the 3rd ODI and managed to sneak over the line and this brought down curtains on of the most keenly fought ODI contests in the recent past. Batsmen ruled the roost, and the bowlers suffered in the wake of broad bats and short boundaries.

The Indian team was the better outfit and were the deserving champions. There were plenty of positives from the Indian side and several players put up their hands to make a match-winning contribution. This augurs well for the team as they head into the Champions Trophy.

However, there were few areas of concern which the team management would want to identify and rectify. Here in this list, we take a look at 5 disappointments from the series.

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin

Not a very happy series for R Ashwin

There is no denying the fact that R Ashwin has emerged as one of the gun bowlers for India in the Test matches. The Chennai boy has wreaked havoc on a number of teams and thoroughly deserves the number 1 tag.

However, his form and performance in the ODI series left a lot be desired. He was making a comeback into the ODI after a gap of one year, and this reflected in his approach. The normally aggressive off-spinner adopted a very defensive strategy for a majority of the ODI series and this backfired. Not only did he not pick up wickets during the middle overs, he also conceded runs at a fair clip.

His best performance came in the 2nd ODI when he decided to look for wickets, and not surprisingly claimed 3 crucial English wickets in the middle overs.