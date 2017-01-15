India vs England 2016-17- First ODI, Stats: Virat Kohli overtakes Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons in successful chases

Sensational centuries from Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav helped India beat England by 3 wickets in the first ODI

Yet another century for Virat Kohli

Sensational centuries from Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav helped India beat England by 3 wickets in the first ODI at Pune and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing a huge total of 351, India were reduced to 63-4 in the 12th and it looked like England will wrap up the game in few moments from then.

It was when skipper Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav decided to take things in their own hands as they took the attack to the opposition. Both of them smashed the England bowlers all over the park and kept the scorecard ticking. Virat Kohli reached his 27th ODI 100, 17th while chasing, 15th in successful chases and overtook Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 14 tons while in successful chases. Kedar was more aggressive than his batting partner and reached his century off just 65 balls.

Both Kohli and Jadhav perished soon after scoring their centuries for 122 and 120 respectively. Hardik Pandya played a good knock under pressure and took the team home with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier in the day, fifties from Joe Root, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes took England to 350/7 in 50 overs. Indian bowlers had an off day as they were smashed all over the park by the visitors. Pandya was the pick of the Indians bowlers with figures of 2-46 in his 9 overs.

Also read: India vs England, first ODI- Twitter reactions

Let us take a look at some of the important numbers from this match

2- This is Kedar Jadhav’s second ODI 100.

2- This is the second time a team has scored 350+ in ODIs with none of their batsman going past 100.

3- This is the third consecutive ODI in which Ravichandran Ashwin has conceded 60+ runs.

3- This is India’s third highest chase in ODIs.

5- This is Virat Kohli’s fifth ODI century as a captain.

5- Kedar Jadhav became the fifth Indian batsman to score a century in ODIs at his home ground.

6- Joe Root has now scored at least one 50 in each of the six international matches in this tour.

6- Number of balls faced by MS Dhoni. The last time he faced fewer balls than this when chasing in a home ODI was in 2010.

7- This is the seventh time England have scored 350+ in ODIs since the 2015 World Cup. Before that, they scored 350 only twice.

10- Number of runs ( KL Rahul 9, Shikhar Dhawan 1) were scored by the Indian openers, their lowest aggregate in the last 49 ODIs.

14- Virat Kohli has now recorded a 50+ score in 10 of his last 14 ODI innings.

15- This is Virat Kohli’s 15th hundred in successful ODI chases, the most by any batsman. He overtook Sachin’s record of 14 tons in successful chases.

17- Virat Kohli has scored 17 ODI hundreds while chasing, joint most by anyone with Sachin Tendulkar.

27- This is Virat Kohli’s 27th hundred in ODIs.

29- Number of balls taken by Kedar Jadhav to reach his fifty, the joint 2nd fastest by an Indian against England.

33- Ben Stokes scored his fifty in 33 balls, the second fastest England against India.

65- Kedar Jadhav took 65 balls to score his century, the second fastest by an Indian against England.

74.76- Virat Kohli’s average in ODIs as a captain, the highest for any batsman with at least 1 innings.

169- Number of innings taken by Virat Kohli to score his 27 hundreds, the least by any batsman.

250- The partnership between Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav, the highest 5th wicket stand for India against England in ODIs.

350/7- This is the highest ODI score for England in India.

351- This is India’s joint second highest chase in ODIs. They already chased 360 and 351 against Australia in 2013.

365- R Ashwin is playing his first ODI in 365 days. His last ODI came against Australia exactly a year ago.