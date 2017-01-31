India vs England 2016-17: Probable Indian XI for the 3rd T20I

The Indian team would want to end the series with a bang.

31 Jan 2017

The ongoing T20 series between India and England has gone down to the proverbial wire, as the 3-match series is locked at 1-1. Both India and England have looked very promising in the two matches so far, and the final match promises to be a real humdinger in Bangalore.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is an ideal venue for the finale as the ground and the pitch are best suited for a Twenty20 showdown. Both teams are stacked with a number of stroke makers and this bodes very well for the game.

The Indian team got out of jail in the second T20 when Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah combined beautifully at the death and scripted an amazing win for the hosts.

However, there are few areas of concerns which need to be identified and Virat Kohli and company should identify and take into cognisance.

Opening slot

Rahul needs to carry on his form

#1 KL Rahul

The Karnataka batsman finally found some form in the second T20 as he scored a match-winning 71 in the first innings. He dropped anchor and shepherded the Indian innings right through and dragged India to a competitive first-innings total which proved to be just about sufficient in the end.

Rahul has the talent and temperament for International cricket and this innings came at just the right time for him and his white ball career. Hopefully, he kicks on from this innings and makes this spot his own in the longer run.

#2 Virat Kohli

The Indian captain has assumed a new role for the team in the shortest format as an opener and has looked at ease in the two innings without playing that decisive innings. However, he is back at the Chinnaswamy, a ground which he made his own during the IPL and the cricket fans would love another Virat Kohli-special in what he calls his second home.

He has looked to be the aggressor early on in the innings, but this ploy has not quite worked for him. Hence, it would be interesting to see the approach he takes up in the second T20.