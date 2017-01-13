India vs England 2016-17: Pune pitch will assist batsmen, plenty of runs on offer

The curator believes that the pitch will assist the batsmen.

Virat Kohli has taken over as the captain from MS Dhoni

What’s the story?

The India-England ODI series begins on January 15 at the MCA Stadium in Pune, and all eyes are on the playing surface. Chief curator has said that the 22 yards should be a flat one and it should aid strokeplay and the match thus promises to run fest.

“It will be a spectator-oriented wicket. We have to keep fans in mind as they like to see runs being scored,” a Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) official was as quoted by HT.

In case you didn’t know...

The last time an International match was played in Pune was a T20 match between India and Sri Lanka, the pitch was a green track which helped the seam bowlers and both sets of bowlers had a brilliant day in office.

Also, the pitch which was dished out for the Ranji Trophy had a tinge of green to it, but the curators believe that the pitch would be a typical Indian pitch with plenty of runs on offer.

The heart of the matter

Curator Pandurang Salgaocar is sounding very optimistic about the pitch and maintains that the One Day International would be one for the audiences where they would get to see a lot of runs being scored.

Also, he adds that at leat 300 runs would be scored and both teams would have a good chance of making a match out of it.

What next?

In the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, dew became one defining factors in all the matches, and the team winning the toss were more inclined in batting first to counter the dew.

The outfield in Pune is not too big and this could assist in run making. A brilliant news for the spectators, as according to reports the match has been completely sold out.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Both India and England have really strong and versatile ODI outfits and this makes the upcoming series an interesting affair. Both sets of teams have a number of free flowing stroke makers and if the curator is anything to go by, the pitch could be their best friend.

Virat Kohli-led Indian team would love to carry on their form from the Test series, but they would know that this England ODI side is a completely different prospect and their brand of cricket makes this series an appealing one.