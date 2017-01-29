India vs England 2016-17: Talking points from India'a series-levelling win against England

The best moments from India's amazing win over England.

@manishpathak187 by Manish Pathak Top 5 / Top 10 29 Jan 2017, 21:51 IST

India got out of jail and defended 144 in the to draw level with England in the 3-match T20 series. The series is now beautifully setup for the final showdown in Bangalore on February 1.

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bowl first on a pitch which looked scuffed and had all the characteristics of a slow and sluggish surface. The Indian openers started slowly before captain Virat Kohli played some sparkling strokes. However. his cameo was short lived as he perished trying to force the issue against Chris Jordan.

KL Rahul finally found some form and played a brilliant innings of 71 and steered India to a competitive total of 144 in their 20 overs.

England started their reply with a touch of caution, as the Indian bowlers found good lengths on the tired pitch. Ashish Nehra was brilliant with the ball as he prized out both openers in successive balls to bring India back into the contest.

Joe Root dug deep and forged partnerships with first Eoin Morgan and then with Ben Stokes but in the end the final overs the death over bowling of India came to the fore and the hosts pulled off an amazing win.

Japsrit Bumrah and Ashish Nehra combined to produce 4 brilliant overs towards the end to hand the hosts a memorable win.

Here are the talking points from the match.

#5 Amit Mishra’s wicket from a no ball

Amit Mishra picked up a wicket with a no-ball

Amit Mishra was included in the team after a long hiatus, and after a slow start, he found his groove. He prized out the wicket of England captain Eoin Morgan with an off-spinner.

Against Ben Stokes, he decided to come around the wicket and produced an absolute brute of a googly which left Stokes completely befuddled as the ball whizzed past his outside and castled the stumps. The stadium erupted, but it all came down to nothing as the leg spinner overstepped.

Not only was Stokes given a reprieve he played a brilliant innings of 38 which almost did the job for the visitors.