India vs England 2016-17: Talking points from India's series winning performance in the 3rd T20I

Chahal's superb spell and Dhoni's superb cameo find their place in the talking points.

01 Feb 2017

India pulled off an amazing display on the field as they inflicted a crushing defeat by 75 runs in the 3rd T20. With this win, the hosts also wrapped up the series 2-1.

Eoin Morgan once again won the toss and put India in on a rather dry surface at the Chinnaswamy stadium. The hosts got off to the worst possible start as they lost captain Kohli in the second over. However, KL Rahul got together with Raina and together they put India back on track.

The stage was then all set for MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh as they combined and rolled back the years to smash England all over the park. Dhoni got to his maiden T20I fifty, Raina got to his fourth and Yuvraj played a blazing cameo of 27 runs in 10 balls.

England’s chase was on track, and Eoin Morgan and Joe Root looked set to take match deep, when the leg spinners for India struck. Mishra bowled a briliant spell, but then Chahal put on a stellar show with the ball and pulled the rug from beneath England’s feet as the visitors lost their last 8 wickets for just 8 runs in just 18 balls.

Here are the talking points from today’s match.

#5 Virat Kohli’s bizarre run-out

Kohli was stranded mid-pitch

In many ways, this T20 series has been a miss for Indian captain Virat Kohli. He got starts in the first 2 match, but could not quite kick on to play a decisive innings. However, when he took guard at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium there were plenty of expectations of the Indian captain, who was back to his favourite hunting ground in a T20 format.

Things did not quite pan out for the Indian captain who looked jittery right from the outset and was never quite settled at the crease with his running. Unfortunately for the packed house and for the Indian team he was run-out in the second over owing to a massive breakdown in communication with KL Rahul.

The ball hit Kohli’s pads and barely trickled away from the pitch. For some reason, he took off for the non-existent single. Chris Jordan, the bowler was awake to the situation and he ran up to the ball, picked it up and threw the stumps down. A big jolt to the Indian team right at the start.