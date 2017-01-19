India vs England 2016-17: Talking points from the 2nd ODI

It was a high-scoring affair, but the home side managed to edge out England.

Manish Pathak 19 Jan 2017

India wrapped up the match and the series

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni combined together to produce a stunning partnership as India shrugged of England in the 2nd ODI in Cuttack. With this win, India took an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the 3-match series.

England won the toss and elected to field, and the decision was vindicated by Chris Woakes who got 3 quick wickets which included the big wicket of Virat Kohli. However, this joy was shortlived, as Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni not only arrested the slide but wreaked havoc towards the end. Together they put on a stunning partnership which was worth 256 runs for the fourth wicket. None of the English bowlers were spared as both veterans rolled the clock back.

The chase got down very tight, as England captain Eoin Morgan kept his calm and kept the scoreboard hurtling along. He got to a superb century, and was given great assistance by Moeen Ali and then by Liam Plunkett.

However, Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar eeked out few dot balls towards the end, and the hosts just got home by 15 runs.

#5 India’s opening woes

KL Rahul failed to impress once again

One of the most worrying signs for the Indian team going forward will be the fragile condition of the opening batsmen. In the previous 7 innings, the opening partnerships have been 49,21,13,19,40,13 and 14.

Even today both openers started off well but were undone and this exposed the middle order to the new ball. It was all due to the brilliance of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni that India managed to post a mammoth score, but then the woes of the opening partnership would pose a headache to the selectors leading into the Champions Trophy.

With the Champions Trophy slated to be held in England, the opening partnership holds the key as the middle order would not want to face the new ball in seaming conditions.