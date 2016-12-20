India vs England 2016: 5 Takeaways for India from the Test series

India wrapped up the series with an innings victory in Chennai

This series was billed as a payback opportunity for their three successive series losses to England in the last five years. The in-form Indian team admirably dealt with the enormous pressure accompanying them and produced a commanding performance to clinch the series 4-0.

It all began with a rather unconvincing draw on a drab surface in Rajkot. Since then, Virat Kohli’s troops surged to four consecutive victories with all of them coming by massive margins.

Aside from the dominant score line, there have been plenty of other gains for India from this series.

#5 Lower-order grows from strength to strength

Jayant Yadav scored his maiden Test hundred in Mumbai

The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja had been lending significant balance to India’s lower-order over the last few seasons. When it looked like it could not get any better, Jayant Yadav has emerged from the shadows to add enormous depth to the batting lineup.

Replacing Amit Mishra, who had toiled hard on a flat surface in Rajkot, the off-spinner shone in all three departments of the game in the next three matches. A sharp run-out was sandwiched between two handy knocks and some productive spells. Jayant well and truly announced himself in the Mumbai Test when he followed up his maiden century with the key wicket of Joe Root.