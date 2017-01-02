India vs England 2016: Probable Indian T20I Squad

With plenty of players out injured or recovering from injury, the selectors have a tough task on their hands.

02 Jan 2017

MS Dhoni is likely to have a squad bereft of key players through injury

What’s the Story?

After comprehensively beating England in the Test series, India will be looking to keep that momentum going in the ODI and T20I series, the squad for which will be picked later this week.

The three ODIs and three T20Is that follow that will be the only limited-overs cricket that India will take part in before the ICC Champions Trophy in June. So the squad for the series will be crucial and with the amount of injuries to key players, it is likely to be different than the one that played in 21 T20Is last year.

With injuries and five more Tests to end the home season, here is a probable list of players that are likely to make the cut when the selectors sit down and pick the squad on the back of their domestic and international performances.

In case you did not know...

India are set to begin a calendar year in which in they will be playing an even spread of games across all formats instead of the T20I-heavy start and Test-heavy end to 2016. Although India are just set to play half-a-dozen T20I games in 2017, the upcoming series against England will be crucial.

The conditioning camp for the Indian cricketers, that was supposed to take place in Bangalore this week was cancelled and that means fewer opportunities for the players to prove their fitness ahead of the limited-overs leg against England, which begins with the first of three ODIs on 15 January 2017 and T20Is beginning on Republic Day.

They played 21 T20I matches in 2016 and had the best win % of any team that played over 10 matches in the year. They whitewashed Australia Down Under, won the Asia Cup and reached the semi-final of the World T20.

The heart of the matter

As the final limited-overs tour before the ICC Champions Trophy in June, India will be looking to carry some momentum into the tournament. With several injuries and resting of key players ahead of the five Tests they will play against Bangladesh and Australia, the squad is likely to have a different look.

Openers

If there is one area when India will have to try out new things it will be at the top of the order. Rohit Sharma is still not fully fit and that is likely to mean that KL Rahul, who batted in the middle-order in the West Indies T20I series will open the innings. With match practice in short supply, Shikhar Dhawan, who finished as India's third-leading run-scorer in T20Is in 2016 looks set to continue.

While the battle for the third opening slot likely to be between Mandeep Singh, who impressed in the Zimbabwe series and Rishabh Pant, who has been setting the Ranji Trophy on fire this season. With Rohit likely to be back well ahead of the Champions Trophy, the selectors might look to take a punt on Pant and reward him for his rich vein of form.

Middle-order

Virat Kohli, who finished 2016 as the leading run-scorer in international cricket across all formats, captain MS Dhoni are two certainties in the squad. With Ajinkya Rahane not yet fully fit, India might have to rely on Manish Pandey, who didn't have an especially great 2016 despite a match-winning century against Australia in Sydney.

On the back of his impressive triple century in Chennai and his consistent performances in the IPL, Karun Nair looks likely to get the nod. And a flurry of injuries might mean a recall for Suresh Raina, who has a very good record against England in T20Is. The other all-rounder slot might go Deepak Hooda, ahead of Yuvraj Singh, courtesy of his domestic performances with Hardik Pandya still not fit.

Bowlers

With Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja likely to be rested, Jayant Yadav and Axar Patel currently out injured, India just have one front-line international spinner in Amit Mishra. The lack of options and impressive domestic performances might mean that Kuldeep Yadav and Shahbaz Nadeem finally get their chance.

Despite his impressive IPL performances, the presence of Amit Mishra, who has been in great form in the shorter formats for India, might mean Yuzvendra Chahal will have to wait his turn.

With Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav likely to be rested as well, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra and Bhuvneshwar Kumar look set to complete the 15-man squad.

What next?

As the three-match T20I series will be followed by a Test against Bangladesh, four against Australia and then the Indian Premier League, India will have to make the most of the series as they prepare for the Champions Trophy.

Sportskeeda’s take

With matches in short supply, India will have to pick a squad that will not just win this series but also plan with the Champions Trophy in mind. As a result, this series and the squad they choose will be crucial even if India won't play another T20I for nearly six months upon the completion of this series.