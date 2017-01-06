India vs England 2016: Yuvraj Singh, R Ashwin back in both ODI and T20I squads

Yuvraj Singh is back in the ODI team after three years.

India have announced their 15-man squad for the three ODIs and three T20I series against England, starting from the 15th of January. As was expected, Virat Kohli will take over as full-time captain in all three formats after MS Dhoni resigned from the post on Wednesday.

Shikhar Dhawan made a comeback to the team, after missing out on the ODI series against New Zealand as well as the Test series against England and joining him as his opening partner would be Ajinkya Rahane, who has been picked in the ODI squad.

Also back in the squad is Yuvraj Singh, who has not played an ODI since the 2013 South Africa tour and joining him in the pace bowling arsenal is Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar.

Both R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who were rested for the limited-overs series against New Zealand, were included in both the squads. Amit Mishra was included in the ODI squad while Yuzvendra Chahal joined Ashwin and Jadeja in the T20I squad.

Rishabh Pant, who had such a superb time in the Ranji Trophy, got a maiden call-up to the senior side, picked in the T20I squad. Ashish Nehra, who was part of the Indian squad from the tour to Australia until the World T20 last year, also found a place in the T20I squad.

Suresh Raina, who was picked for the series against New Zealand, but could not play because of illness, also found a place in the T20I squad.

Team for 3 ODIs: Virat (C), MSD (wk), Rahul, Shikhar, Manish, Kedar, Yuvraj, Ajinkya, Pandya, Ashwin, Jadeja, Mishra, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Umesh — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2017

Team for 3 T20Is: Virat (Capt), MSD (wk), Mandeep, Rahul, Yuvraj, Raina, Rishabh, Pandya, Ashwin,Jadeja,Chahal,Manish, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Nehra — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2017

The Chairman also revealed the teams for the warm-up matches, to be played at the Cricket Club of India(CCI) on the 10th and 12th of January. MS Dhoni will be at the helm of affairs for the first of the two warm-up ties, while Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the second warm-up match.

The likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Parvez Rasool among others have found a place in the squad for the first game while in the second game, the likes of Vijay Shankar, Vinay Kumar and Deepak Hooda have found a place.

Ind A team for 1st warm-up tie: Shikhar, Mandeep, Rayudu, Yuvraj, Dhoni (capt), Pandya, Samson, Kuldeep, Chahal, Nehra, Mohit Sharma, S Kaul — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2017