India vs England 2017 2nd ODI Stats: Yuvraj Singh goes past Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni ends long wait

All the numbers from the first innings of the second India-England ODI.

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni put on 256 for the fourth wicket

Courtesy centuries from Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, India recovered spectacularly from 25 for 3 to post 381 for 6 in 50 overs in the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Here are the numbers from the first innings:

1-Courtesy his knock of 150 runs, Yuvraj went past Sachin Tendulkar for an Indian batsman with the most number of ODI runs against England.

6-Yuvraj Singh’s century on Thursday was his first three-figure score after a gap of 6 years. His last hundred came against the West Indies in the 2011 World Cup game in Chennai.

1-MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh’s stand of 256 runs is now the highest fourth wicket stand against England for any pair.

2-The partnership is also the second highest for the fourth wicket in ODI history. The record belongs to another Indian pair-Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja-who put on 275 against Zimbabwe at the same venue.

5-Dhoni and Yuvraj’s stand was their 10th 100+ partnership. It makes them only the fifth Indian pair 10 or more 100 run stands in ODI cricket.

1-Yuvraj went past his ODI score on Thursday, with his knock of 150. His previous best came against Australia in 2004, when he made 139 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

3-Dhoni’s hundred on Thursday was his first after a gap of three years. His last ton came against Australia in Mohali in 2013, when he made an unbeaten 139.

4-During the course of his innings, Dhoni climbed to the fourth position for the most number of sixes hit by any batsman in ODI cricket.

9-The score of 381 for 6 by India on Thursday is now their ninth highest ODI score.