India vs England 2017: 5 Players who need to step up and deliver in the decider

These players will need to up their game on Wednesday.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 01 Feb 2017, 11:23 IST

After a week of topsy-turvy action, we are now down to the third and final T20I between India and England to decided the outcome of who takes the owners in the three-game series. After England pulled off a convincing win in the opening game in Kanpur, India, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah’s late exploits, bounced back to make it 1-1 in the series.

That now means that both sides will battle it out for the title at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday and we look at 5 Indian players who need to bring their A game out and deliver in this crunch game: