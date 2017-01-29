India vs England, 2nd T20I Stats: Amit Mishra equals Ravichandran Ashwin

Here are some interesting numbers from the second T20I between India and England in Nagpur.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 29 Jan 2017, 22:26 IST

Amit Mishra picked up his 200th T20 wicket

India beat England by five runs at Nagpur to level the T20I series 1-1. Despite losing the toss and being asked to bat first, India managed to defend 145 thanks to some sublime death bowling by Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah.

After winning the toss, England elected to field first. KL Rahul, who was struggling for form throughout the ODI and T20I series, finally found some form as he topscored with 71 but India's middle-order struggled to get gong as they could only manage 144/8.

In response, England lost both openers to Ashish Nehra and the Indian spinners turned on the screw. In the end, it came to down to India’s death bowling and Nehra and Bumrah provided a masterclass as India ended up defending their total and levelling the series.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the second T20I:

0 – No Indian bowler has taken more wickets than Amit Mishra. He became only the second Indian bowler after Ravichandran Ashwin to take 200 T20 wickets. Both he and Ashwin now have 200 T20 wickets.

1 – Before today, Shahid Afridi was the only leg spinner to take 200 or more T20 wickets. Now Amit Mishra has joined the list.

2 – This was only the second time that India have lost five wickets in the last three overs of a T20I. The only previous occasion was also against England in 2011 at Manchester.

2 – This is the second-lowest total defended by India in T20Is and lowest at home. The lowest was 138 against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2016.

3 – This was India’s third T20I at Nagpur. Before today, they had never won a T20I at the venue.

4 – This was India’s fourth-closest T20I win.

6 – Mishra became only the sixth spinner to take 200 T20 wickets. Among spinners, Saeed Ajmal has the most T20 wickets with 260 wickets.

15 – The number of wickets Ashish Nehra has taken during the powerplay in T20Is since 2016. It is the most by any bowler with no one else taking more than 11.

17.58 – In his last 15 T20Is, Yuvraj Singh averages just 17.58. In those games, he has just one score over 30 and scored just 211 runs at a strike rate of 95.04

18 – Amit Mishra became the 18th bowler to take 200 T20 wickets. The all-time leading wicket-taker in T20s is Dwayne Bravo, who has 367 wickets.

29.25 – Virat Kohli’s average against England in T20Is is 29.25, his lowest against any international team. He has played eight T20Is and scored 20+ in six of the eight matches.

31 – Ben Stokes’ previous highest T20I score was 31, which he scored against West Indies in 2011. The 38 he scored in this match is now his career-best T20I score.

71 – KL Rahul’s 71 is the highest score by an Indian batsman against England in T20Is beating the previous best of 68 by Virender Sehwag at Durban in 2007.