India vs England ODI series 2017: Combined XI

Who makes it into the combined best XI from two of the best limited-overs sides?

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jan 2017, 19:17 IST

For more than one reason, the India-England series will be a mouth-watering contest, and a treat for fans of either side. For the Indian team fans, it’ll surely take time to get to used to the fact that MS Dhoni, the darling of the masses, won’t be walking out for the toss again. Under the tutelage of the newly crowned skipper, the Men in Blue will stake claims for supremacy after enjoying a fruitful 2016.



Either team consists of a heady concoction of proven performers and future superstars, making this a series to look out for. Here is a combined XI from both sides:

Openers



Alex Hales



Having undergone a fruitful 2016, Alex Hales has sealed at least one opener’s slot in the English ODI team after a string of solid performances at the top. He returns to the line-up after having given the Bangladesh tour a miss, and will be raring to make his presence felt on the subcontinent wickets. His 171 against Pakistan, the highest score by an English batsman in ODIs, highlighted his prowess of dismantling attacks at the top of the order, and the team will be banking on him to provide the fireworks in the initial overs.

Shikhar Dhawan



Dhawan can turn out to be the ideal partner for Hales, with his caution mixed aggressive approach in ODIs to rack up runs in a steady manner. He might have to fight for the spot, with a three-way battle between KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane and him. With Rahane scoring 91 in the warm-up, he has made a bigger claim for an opening slot, but Dhawan’s ability to split gaps in the opening overs will work to his advantage.