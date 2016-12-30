India vs England ODIs: 5 bargain players you need to buy for your fantasy team

Picking these 5 players can help you draft the big guns in your fantasy teams

After a long break following the hectic Test series between India and England, the two teams will face off in the three-match ODI series with the first one on Sunday at Pune. With less than six months to go for the ICC Champions Trophy, this series will be one that both the teams take seriously in order to find their best combinations.

All eyes will be on how India, under the leadership of newly appointed limited-overs captain, Virat Kohli will approach the limited-overs game after so many years of success under former captain MS Dhoni. England, on the other hand, will be motivated to fight back hard and give a fitting response after an embarrassing 4-0 loss in the Test series.

Although, usual suspects like Kohli and Joe Root will most likely continue their good form, a few underrated players can be expected to take some of the limelight and boost their teams’ chances of winning the series. Here we take a look at five such bargain buys you should purchase in your Oye Captain fantasy teams:

#5 Adil Rashid (Bowler) – 7.5

Adil Rashid

In a Test series that saw England beaten in a convincing manner by the home side, there were just a few positives for the visitors – one of them being leg-spinner, Adil Rashid’s form. Rashid was England’s best bowler and improvised very well on pitches that did not offer much assistance to spinners.

In the 5 matches, Rashid picked up 23 wickets at a respectable average of 37.43. 7 of his wickets came in the first Test at Rajkot, where England were easily the better side. In contrast, India’s best spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, picked up only 3 wickets in the same Test. Although this is a different format, Rashid will be full of confidence to carry on his form from the longer format. His ability to bat well too makes him a real bargain at 7.5 which makes him the cheapest player in both the teams’ rosters.