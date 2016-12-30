India vs England ODIs: Fantasy Tips

How to get ahead of the competition

After a gap of over 3 weeks, cricket resumes in India. The first of the three ODIs between India and England starts on Sunday at Pune and then moves on to Cuttack and Kolkata.

The Indian team is clearly the one in form and they will be looking forward to continuing their long-format form into the limited-overs formats. However, an England comeback cannot be ruled out as they finished 2016 as they second-best ODI side winning 11 of their 18 ODIs.

Here are some Oye Captain Fantasy tips in order to get the best possible team as per the various scenarios surrounding the match venues and squads.

Player Composition

With just 100 credits available to a fantasy team owner, it is vital to find the right combination of players to make up the best possible 11 which is within the budget limits. A team owner will need to assess every aspect before choosing the right number of batsmen, bowlers, and a wicketkeeper.

One player who is most likely to be on every fantasy team is the newly appointed Indian limited-overs captain, Virat Kohli. At 11, Kohli comes at quite a price, but the return on that investment is bound to help team owners make an easy decision.

From England’s side, the one player that will be on most of the rosters is Joe Root. While England capitulated throughout the Test series, Root was the one constant who attempted to hold fort and save his team from great embarrassment.

Team owners might need to make a few gambles when it comes to a couple of spots in the side in case both Kohli and Root feature on that side. Bargain players like Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Billings, Jasprit Bumrah and others can help you draft both Kohli and Root on your side.