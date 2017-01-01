India vs England T20Is: 5 batsmen to buy for your fantasy team

A look at 5 batsmen from the India vs England T20 series who are likely to fetch you points in Oye Captain fantasy cricket

England finally managed to register their first win of the tour, but it came a bit late as India had already sealed the series by then. Their only chance now lies in the T20 format in a three-match series.

Considering the kind of scores we witnessed in the ODI series, the T20s are expected to be run fests too, and that makes it very important for the Oye Captain fantasy users to pick the right batsman in order to have a chance at being successful. We shortlist 5 players who you should definitely be looking at for your teams:

Jason Roy – 9

Jason Roy is an important weapon for England in the shortest format of the game.

With scores of 65, 82 and 73, Jason Roy is in terrific nick and with him being an opening batsman, it would be a huge gamble to not have him in your side. Roy has looked extremely comfortable in the series, but has failed to convert his 50s into big scores. That, though, shouldn't deter users from picking him considering the nature of the format.

He is also extremely successful in T20 cricket, having hit four centuries so far. And the man priced at 9 on Oye Captain has a strike rate of a humongous 144. Not keeping him in your team would definitely be a risk that is unlikely to be paid off.