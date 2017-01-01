India vs England T20s: 5 bowlers to consider for your fantasy team

A look at 5 bowlers from the India vs England T20 series who are likely to fetch you points in Oye Captain fantasy cricket

After witnessing a run fest in the ODI series, it is certainly hard to put your money on any bowler to fetch fantasy points. However, despite the batsman-friendly wickets of India, the story could well turn out to be different in the T20I series as five fielders are allowed outside the circle after the power play.

But, it would be advisable to err on the side of caution and not spend big on the bowlers, using the money on some of the high-profile batsmen. Despite the seemingly mammoth task, we managed to pick 5 bowlers who you must buy in your Oye Captain fantasy teams for the 3-match T20 series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 8

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Time and again, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has delivered in the T20 format. A quick look at his records in the IPL and you'll get the picture. In the last season, the pacer finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker (23 scalps) and was, certainly, one of the main architects behind Sunrisers Hyderabad winning the title. He can bowl well with the new ball as well as the old.

The best part about Bhuvi, as he is fondly called, is that he is available for just 8 credits on Oye Captain. Even though he didn't impress in the two ODIs he played against the English, he is a must have considering his affordable price tag and wicket-taking ability. His economy of 6.6 in T20Is further strengthens his hand.