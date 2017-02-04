India will not withdraw from Champions Trophy confirms Vinod Rai

This should put an end to the rumours that have been circulating about India withdrawing from the tournament in June.

04 Feb 2017, 14:58 IST

India will now get to defend their Champions Trophy title in June

What’s the story?

After reports that India might pull out of this year’s ICC Champions Trophy head of the four-member panel of administrators, Vinod Rai has quashed those rumours and confirmed that India will take part in the tournament that will take place in June.

Speaking to Bangalore Mirror, Vinod Rai said: “I can’t comment on rumours. Why should the BCCI pull out of the Champions Trophy? Why? Doesn’t the Indian public want us to participate in the tournament? Everybody says we can withdraw from the Champions Trophy. Is it feasible? Will there not be a huge backlash? Gone are the days when we could threaten and get away.”

In case you didn’t know…

With the BCCI fighting legal battles in India with the Supreme Court and the removal of the Big 3 dominance on the agenda in the ICC meeting in Dubai, there were reports that BCCI were considering pulling out of the Champions Trophy in order to have some say in the massive restructuring of the international calendar and financial structure.

The heart of the matter

Although there were just rumours about BCCI’s intention to pull of the Champions Trophy, it is common knowledge that such a decision would not only have massive implications as far as the financial arrangements of the ICC but also linked to the new revenue-sharing idea that looks set to replace the Big 3 model.

With no real say in the voting of the proposed plan, Rai admitted that the BCCI have asked the ICC to give them “three-four months’ time” and asked them to vote during the annual conference in June. He also believes that the ICC will consider their request.

While he agreed that India is the “largest revenue-spinner” in the ICC, he believed India cannot be isolated and that they are ready to take some short term loss in favour of some long-term gain. He also added that BCCI had already agreed to the revision in the revenue model when it was put forth in 2014 and 2016.

What’s next?

The implications of the new ICC revenue model will certainly be a huge short-term hit to the Indian coffers and on top of everything that is happening with the BCCI, Lodha Commitee recommendations and the Supreme Court, it would be a huge blow. But it remains to be seen if ICC vote on it immediately or during the annual conference in June.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The ICC may eventually decide to delay the vote until the BCCI office bearers are put in place and the dust over the Lodha Committee settles. But one thing is already clear, the Supreme Court’s enforcement has meant that BCCI’s financial muscle has been hurt and how they recover and react remains to be seen.