Indian team when Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid made their Test debut - Where are they now?

Dravid and Ganguly made their debut in the 1996 series of England

The duo of Ganguly-Dravid made their Test debut at Lord’s, the Mecca of cricket. It was the second Test of the 1996 series, and the debutants made their mark with scintillating knocks; Ganguly with a superb 131 and Dravid missing out on a maiden hundred by 5 runs.

The Test gave rise to two modern legends of the game with more than 40,000 international runs and many records between them.

Let’s take a look in to the team that played in that game and where they are now:

#1 Vikram Rathour

Rathour’s international career was short-lived

The opener had also made his debut earlier on in the series and could only add 15 runs to the Indian total. He got into the team through some prolific domestic cricket performances but was found wanting at the international level.

His stats say it all; over 11,000 runs at an average of nearly 50 in first class cricket, but a mere 131 runs in 6 test matches. His career was a short one, playing only 6 Tests and 7 ODIs between 1996-’97. He failed to make most of his opportunities and retired from the game in 2003.

On September 27, 2012 he was appointed as the national selector from the North Zone. Some controversy followed Rathour as it was revealed that he has a British passport as well as an Overseas Citizen of India card, and this led to questioning of his loyalty to India and Indian cricket. He has been the assistant coach for Kings XI Punjab and coached the Punjab Ranji Trophy team as well.