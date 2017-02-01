Inter-zonal T20, day 4 round-up: Deepak Hooda smashes ton as Baroda, Bengal gain points

Deepak Hooda stars in Baroda victory, Delhi and Mumbai also post wins.

by Tejas V Report 01 Feb 2017, 19:22 IST

Gambhir makes a strong statement to selectors

Baroda, Bengal, Mumbai and Delhi all posted victories on the fourth day of the inter-zonal T20 tournament.

Deepak Hooda notched up a century in 48 balls for Baroda while, at Eden Gardens, Wriddhiman Saha along with Sreevats Goswami posted fifties to help Bengal to a 10-wicket win against Assam. Amongst the bowlers, Ishwar Chaudhary and Shardul Thakur flourished.

Baroda vs Gujarat, Vadodara

Gujarat won the toss and chose to field. Deepak Hooda, who batted at number 4, scored a century in just 48 balls which included 3 fours and 9 sixes. Along with Hooda, Vishnu Solanki scored a quickfire 42 off 25 balls to help Baroda to 201/8. In Gujarat’s innings, Chirag Gandhi’s 56 runs off 38 balls was the highlight.

Brief Scores:

Baroda 201/8 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 108, Vishnu Solanki 42, Ishwar Chaudhary 12/2) beat Gujarat 186/7 in 20 overs (Chirag Gandhi 56, Rohit Dahiya 29*, Swapnil Singh 33/2) by 15 runs.

Bengal vs Assam, Kolkata

Ex-Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper K.B.Arun Karthik scored an aggressive 76 runs off 47 balls which comprised 5 fours and 5 sixes while Sayan Ghosh picked up 3 for 30 in his spell of four overs.

Bengal opened with Shreevats Goswami and Wriddhiman Saha, and both of them scored quick fifties, the latter managing it in just 33 deliveries. They successfully chased a target of 147 with four overs to spare.

Brief Scores:

Assam 146/9 in 20 overs (K.B.Arun Karthick 76, Sayan Ghosh 30/3) lost to Bengal 150/0 in 16 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 74*, Shreevats Goswami 71*) by 10 wickets.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra, Vadodara

Saurashtra won the toss and elected to bat but their start was not something they would have enjoyed. However, Cheteshwar Pujara scored a watchful 47 off 43 balls alongside Sheldon Jackson, who managed 30 runs off 20 balls to get them back on track. In reply, Mumbai got off to a poor start before Abhishek Nayar scored an unbeaten 76 runs off just 47 deliveries to guide them to victory.

Brief Scores:

Saurashtra 175/6 in 20 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 47, Rajdeep Darbar 37, Shardul Thakur 22/2) lost to Mumbai 176/5 in 19.4 overs (Abhishek Nayar 76*, Shashank Singh 47*, Jaydev Unadkat 52/2) by 5 wickets.

Delhi vs Haryana, Dharamsala

Having won the toss, Gautam Gambhir opted to field and his side did well to restrict Haryana to 114/7. None of their batsmen really got going and the target they ultimately set was well below par. In reply, Gambhir scored 61 off 44 balls which included 11 fours and no sixes.

Haryana 114/7 in 20 overs (S.R.Chauhan 21, Pradeep Sangwan 21/2) lost to Delhi 115/5 in 19 overs (Gautham Gambhir 61, Joginder Sharma 15/2) by 5 wickets

Other Scores

Punjab 129/9 in 20 overs (Manpreet Gony 27, Diwesh Pathania 22/3) beat Services 8/123 in 20 overs (Nakul Verma 57, Manpreet Gony 13/2) by 6 runs.

Tripura 192/10 in 19.5 overs (Udiyan Bose 74, Pratyush Singh 1/2) beat Jharkhand 168/6 in 20 overs (Shasheem Rathour 70, J.B.Bhattacharjee 40/2) by 24 runs.

Jammu & Kashmir 123/10 in 20 overs (Manzoor Dar 34, Akshay Chauhan 22/3) beat Himachal Pradesh 105/9 in 20 overs (Paras Dogra 25, Umar Nazir Ahmed Mir 12/2) by 18 runs.