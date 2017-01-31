IPL Auction 2017: All you need to know about the upcoming event

IPL auctioneer Richard Madley (Image credits: BCCI)

The 2017 VIVO IPL auction is round the corner and the franchises would have figured out on what their team needs ahead of the 2017 IPL. A total of 140 cricketers including 44 overseas players have been retained by the franchises for 2017 season. As many as 76 cricketers can be picked by all the eight teams in the auction that has more than 300 players going under the hammer.

The franchisees have been allotted a purse of 66 crores INR for the auction. The money spent by them in retaining the players will come under the total purse and the franchisees can use the remaining money in the auction. Each team can have a maximum of 27 players out of which 9 can be overseas professionals.

IPL auction 2017 date: 4th February 2017 (Saturday)

IPL auction 2017 venue: ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru

IPL auction 2017 time: 9 AM IST

IPL auction 2017 telecast: Sony Six (You can also follow the live commentary of Sportskeeda’s IPL Live blog.)