IPL Auction 2017: 5 Indian players who could start a bidding war

With the IPL Auction 2017 just around the corner, a few Indian players will be in top demand.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Top 5 / Top 10 01 Feb 2017, 16:55 IST

Irfan has been a consistent performance in the domestic circuit

IPL Auction 2017 is just around the corner. While some sides already have a settled squad, needing only a few tweaks in order to do well in the upcoming edition of the IPL, others have to make wholesale changes after releasing plenty of players.

No matter what the scenario is for each side, there are certain players, who are certain to catch the eye and attract plenty of bids. With only four foreign slots in each side and most sides already having settled foreign players, the spotlight will be on the Indian talent on display. And it is fair to say that some of them will evoke a bidding war.

Here are five Indian players who could start a bidding war:

Irfan Pathan

Despite consistent performances in the domestic circuit, Irfan Pathan was barely given a chance last year at the Rising Pune Supergiants. So it was no surprise to see that he was one of the 11 players that were released. Pathan may be 32, but his ability to swing the ball and wield the willow is likely to make him a hot property during the upcoming auction.

Although most IPL sides have a few all-rounders in their side, not many have quality Indian ones and especially not someone who has won the World T20 and has played in over 150 T20 games, scoring over 1,500 runs and taking over 150 wickets.

The 32-year-old might have last played for India in October 2012 but his performances across all formats in the domestic circuit have shown that he has still got what it takes. That coupled with the fact that he is a quality Indian seam-bowling all-rounders, of which there aren't many is something that he has going for him.

Teams who would look to get him: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad