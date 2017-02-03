IPL Auction 2017: 5 international players who could start a bidding war

The IPL auction will take place in Bangalore during the third or fourth week of February.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 03 Feb 2017, 12:23 IST

Morgan leads the England limited-overs sides

The IPL auctions are upon us and it is that time of the year again where the team owners are pondering upon which player would best suit their respective sides.

As we all know, each team is allowed to field only four international players in each match, and due to this, it makes it a little harder for the owners to decide which international player to pick in their team and how much they should shell out to buy them.

Due to this international quota, a lot of high-quality international players were released by the squads recently and are up for grabs at the upcoming auction which will be held in Bangalore during the third or fourth week of February.

In this article, we take a look at the top 5 international cricketing stars that could potentially start a bidding war at the auction.

#5 Eoin Morgan

England’s limited-overs captain has been performing exceptionally well over the past few years or so and has been guiding England to numerous victories in the shorter format of the game.

He has been on song in the recently concluded series against India and has been able to take on the opposition bowlers with ease. His performance in the 2nd ODI against India where he almost took his side over the line with a sublime century will not be forgotten for a long time.

His attacking prowess is vital to England’s middle order and he would be an asset to whichever team he joins. He has played for three IPL teams so far but has not achieved a lot of success with either of them.

However, given the current form he is in, and his consistency in the middle order and his ability to finish games off with ease, we can expect a high price for this Englishman.