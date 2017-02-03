IPL Auction 2017 set to take place on February 20 in Bengaluru

The organisers of the IPL confirmed the news on Twitter.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 03 Feb 2017, 19:17 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad are the reigning IPL champions

What’s the story?

The 2017 Indian Premier League Auction that was scheduled to take place on the 4th of February has been postponed to February 20th. Despite rumours that the event might be moved away from Bengaluru, IPL confirmed that the auction will be held on Monday (20th February) in Bengaluru at The Ritz-Carlton.

There was a delay in the announcement of the auction due to the ongoing tussle between the top brass of the BCCI and the Supreme Court, who have enforced the Lodha Panel recommendations.

NEWS ALERT - 2017 VIVO #IPL Player Auction will be held on Monday, 20th February in Bengaluru #IPLauction pic.twitter.com/XB7BR0iTcB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 3, 2017

A press release said: “The IPL franchises will go into the player auction with a maximum of INR 143.33 Crs purse for 2017 season. The teams can have a maximum of 27 players including 9 overseas players. A maximum of 76 players, including 28 overseas, can be bought at the auction.“

Extra Cover: All you need to know about IPL Auction 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Although BCCI had earlier confirmed that the tenth edition of the tournament will begin as per schedule on April 5, there was some doubt about the Auction taking place on schedule and franchises were nervously fretting over when it would be rescheduled to.

The heart of the matter

With the conclusion of the India-England T20I series that was won by the hosts, anticipation surrounding the auction for the tenth edition of the tournament started to build and when it got rescheduled, there were some worried fans but all doubt has been cleared as the auction is set to take place at the Ritz-Carlton in Bengaluru.

According to the release, more than 750 players have registered for the IPL Auction 2017 and the deadline for player registration ends today, February 3, 2017. After the auction there will be an IPL Franchise Workshop on February 21st, which last all day.

What’s next?

The fact that the IPL Auction 2017 has been pushed back by more than two weeks now means that the players who are currently playing in the Inter Zonal T20 tournament have more time to impress the teams ahead of the auction which will now take place on February 20th at the Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru.

Sportskeeda’s take

While it was no surprise to see that the IPL Auction 2017 was re-scheduled, the fact that IPL have come out so quickly with an official confirmation of when it will take place is certainly great news for both the fans who were anticipating it and the franchisees who will be looking at the players to sign.