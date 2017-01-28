Trent Boult could be the ideal addition for Rising Pune Supergiants

The New Zealand played just one match for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2016 and was subsequently released by the reigning IPL champions.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 28 Jan 2017, 20:41 IST

Boult could head to the side that is coached by his compatriot Stephen Fleming

What’s the story?

After largely playing second-fiddle during his stay with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, it looks as though Trent Boult might get another opportunity to showcase his credentials in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Rising Pune Supergiants looking like his likely destination ahead of the IPL auction on February 4.

Boult was part of the SRH side that won the 2016 IPL but played just one game and was released by his side. But it looks as though Pune, who look set to completely overhaul their side having released several fast bowlers in Ishant Sharma, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Scott Boland and Albie Morkel might be his next IPL side.

Extra Cover: Full list of players who were released for IPL 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Boult was one of six players released by SRH ahead of the 2017 auction.The presence of Mustafizur Rahman has meant that Boult, who was part of the IPL 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad played just one game in the 2016 edition. Overall, the left-arm pacer picked up 10 wicket in his eight matches for the side since he was signed in 2015.

Rising Pune Supergiants released 11 players from the squad for the 2016 edition including four fast bowlers and the likes of Irfan Pathan and Thisara Perera and don’t have a lot of quality fast bowlers.

The heart of the matter

Stephen Fleming, who is the head coach of the Rising Pune Supergiants, certainly knows all about his compatriot Boult, who also impressed in the ODI series against India in October 2016 when MS Dhoni was captain and won the series against New Zealand 3-2.

He picked up six wickets in four matches during that series and has since then continued to impress for New Zealand throughout their series against Bangladesh, in which they whitewashed the visitors in all three formats. He will certainly be a useful addition to the Pune side that is short on quality fast bowlers.

What’s next?

Although Trent Boult will next be in action for New Zealand in the ODI series against Australia, all eyes will be on Bengaluru where the IPL Auction takes place for the 2017 edition of the tournament. With several big names, including the likes of Trent Boult up for grabs, all eyes turn to February 4 when the auction will be held with several franchises already eyeing the players that will complete their sides..

Sportskeeda’s Take

If there is one thing that Rising Pune Supergiants lacked last season was a potent new ball bowler who could pick up early wickets and make it easy for their spinners to get into the game, Having had limited opportunities with the Sunrisers courtesy of their left-arm heavy pace attack, Boult will certainly be looking for greener pastures and a move to MS Dhoni’s side certainly makes a lot of sense.