Irfan Pathan could be best suited for Royal Challengers Bangalore

The all-rounder has been released by the Rising Pune Supergiants.

What’s the story?

Out-of-favour Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has had a decent run in the Ranji Trophy but has been released by the Rising Pune Supergiants. He is now available and could be best suited for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Irfan could take the new ball along with Mitchell Starc and the duo could just be the tonic Virat Kohli’s team need this season.

The all-rounder who was one of the best players going around has slipped out of the radar in recent years and his involvement with the Royal Challengers could reignite his chances of making a comeback into the National team.

“I am just 31 and have a long way was to go. In the next 5-6 years, anything can happen,” said Irfan who was in Chennai to promote the TNPL last year.

In case you didn’t know...

Irfan was one of the 11 players released by the Rising Pune Supergiants after the MS Dhoni-led side had a shocking first year as an IPL team. However, he has had a decent run with Baroda with both bat and ball and looks to be in a good groove for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The heart of the matter

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a dream run the previous season when they reached the finals on the back of a superlative year for their captain Virat Kohli. However, they stumbled in the finals and Sunrisers Hyderabad won the trophy.

Despite their batting clout, they generally struggled with their bowlers, and their fast bowlers could neither contain the runs nor could they pick wickets. There were without the services of Mitchell Starc and with him being fit for this season, he could combine beautifully with Irfan Pathan with the new ball.

Also, Irfan is more than handy with the bat and his ability to use the long handle could provide a perfect balance to the team.

What's next?

With the Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament currently on, Irfan Pathan has the perfect opportunity to showcase his ability before the auctions commence in February.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Few people would doubt the ability and potential in Irfan Pathan. However, the once blue-eyed boy of Indian cricket has certainly slipped away, and has fallen way behind in the pecking order.

However, with the IPL coming up with India’s never-ending quest for all-rounders, Irfan could well make a comeback if he has a bumper IPL. Also, RCB would love to snap him up, and he could prove to be a proper steal in the end.